Celebrate Gemini Season at Wild & Out Line Dance Party

Source: Majic 102.1 / Radio One Houston

Houston keeps proving that if you’re looking for something fun to do, you don’t have to look very hard. This week’s community spotlight is all about movement, music and celebrating Gemini season in style. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to get outside, grab your friends and learn a few new moves, this one might be for you. The Wild & Out Gemini Line Dance Party is coming to Fenixx Fitness at 5325 Glenmont Drive, Suite A in Houston, and the energy already sounds like it’s going to be high.

Hosted with Domin8withDom, this event is happening Sunday, June 14 from 3:00 PM to 4:30 PM and feels like the perfect combination of celebration and wellness. One thing I’ve been loving lately is seeing more events that bring people together in ways that don’t require sitting at a table or staring at your phone. Line dancing has become one of those activities that welcomes everybody in. You don’t need experience, fancy shoes or a dance background — you just need good energy and a willingness to laugh through the wrong steps until you get them right.

I also love that events like this create space for people to connect. Whether you’re a Gemini celebrating your season or you just want an excuse to move and meet people, there’s something refreshing about getting out and doing something different. Houston moves fast and sometimes we forget to enjoy the city we live in. So consider this your reminder: put on something comfortable, bring the energy and go make a memory. I already know the playlist is going to be good.