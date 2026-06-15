AV R&B Minute; Tamar, Jaafar And More

Michael biopic on track to surpass Bohemian Rhapsody as highest-grossing musical biopic

Michael Jackson achieves unique milestone of Hot 100 entries in every decade since 1970s

Tamar Braxton kicks off Songwriters Hall of Fame ceremony with tribute to inductee Tricky Stewart

Source: Courtesy / Lionsgate

Jaafar Jackson starrer Michael crosses $900M globally, eyes Bohemian Rhapsody’s all-time musical biopic record- Moneycontrol.com

Antoine Fuqua’s musical biopic Michael has grossed over $900 million globally, with strong performances in international markets such as the UK, France, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Australia. Despite criticism for omitting controversial issues, the film’s focus on iconic musical numbers and Jaafar Jackson’s eerie portrayal of Michael Jackson has drawn audiences. Michael is on track to enter the $1 billion club and could surpass Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing musical biopic.

Michael Jackson breaks record with Hot 100 song

Michael Jackson has achieved a unique milestone by having a song on the Billboard Hot 100 in every decade since the 1970s, even after his passing in 2009. His song “Chicago” recently debuted at No. 30, giving him new Hot 100 entries in six decades. The song, part of his posthumous album “Xscape,” saw a surge in streams due to the “Michael” biopic and social media, particularly TikTok. Despite not being promoted as a single, “Chicago” garnered over 388 million streams globally and joined other Jackson hits on the latest chart.

Tamar Braxton opens 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame in dynamic tribute to Christopher ‘Tricky’ Stewart

Tamar Braxton kicked off the 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony with a tribute to new inductee Christopher “Tricky” Stewart, known for hits like Beyoncé’s “Single Ladies” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.” Stewart thanked his family, mentors, and collaborators like L.A. Reid and Babyface. The event also honored Taylor Swift, Kiss’ Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley, Alanis Morissette, Kenny Loggins, and others. Swift, the youngest woman ever inducted, joins a prestigious list of songwriters recognized for their contributions to popular music.

Tamar Braxton opens 2026 Songwriters Hall of Fame in dynamic tribute to Christopher ‘Tricky’ Stewart

Taylor Swift was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, becoming the youngest woman ever to receive this honor. She credited her family’s support and sacrifice for her successful career in songwriting. The ceremony also honored other songwriters such as Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, and Steven Spielberg, who praised Swift’s ability to connect with audiences through her music. The event featured performances of classic songs by various artists and recognized the contributions of songwriters like Christopher “Tricky” Stewart and Walter Afanasieff. The Songwriters Hall of Fame, established in 1969, celebrates the achievements of songwriters who have made significant contributions to popular music.