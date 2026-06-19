AV’s Daily Power Point ” God’s Unique Creation”

Source: Radio ONE Houston / General

“I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.”

Psalm 139:14

When was the last time you felt truly known? Not the version of yourself you present to others, but the real you—with all your complexities, contradictions, and quiet hopes.

In Psalm 139, David celebrates a stunning truth: God knows us completely and loves us completely. Every heartbeat, every thought, every struggle—nothing is hidden from Him, yet nothing diminishes His love.

To be “fearfully” made means created with reverence and awe. The Hebrew word suggests respect so deep it makes us catch our breath. Not rushed or mass-produced, but crafted with intention.

To be “wonderfully” made means you’re a marvel. One-of-a-kind. Your specific way of seeing the world matters.

In our culture of endless self-improvement, this verse offers freedom. You don’t need to become someone else to have value. You don’t need to earn what God has already freely given.

True peace doesn’t come from finally fixing yourself. It comes from resting in who God says you already are: fearfully and wonderfully His.

Dear God,

Thank You for the care You put into creating me. Sometimes it’s hard to see what You see—especially when I focus on my flaws or compare myself to others. But Your Word reminds me: I am fearfully and wonderfully made. Not by accident. Not overlooked. Fully known and fully loved.

Help me believe that today. Help me treat others the same way—with kindness, not judgment. With wonder, not comparison. Let me live from a place of rest, not striving. And when I forget, gently remind me: I am Yours.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.