H-Town Headlines

NBA star James Harden faces weapons charges in Texas

Houston police break up 'teenage takeover' at park, shots fired

Man shot and killed at party in Katy, suspect still at large

Source: Jason Miller / Getty

Cavaliers Star James Harden Arrested In Texas

Cleveland Cavaliers star James Harden is facing weapons charges in Texas. Harden was arrested early Saturday morning after authorities in Harris County say they found him to be unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly possessing a handgun in his vehicle. Harden has a court appearance scheduled for next Monday.

HPD Responds To Teen Takeover Of Discovery Green With Shots Fired

Two people are detained after Houston police broke up a “teenage takeover” at Discovery Green over the weekend. Officers responded about 9:20 p.m. Saturday to reports of a gathering at the downtown park. They found a crowd of 500 to 600 teens, as well as some adults, at Discovery Green. Officers got busy breaking up the crowd, working to keep the teens away from the FIFA Fan Fest. A couple of rounds of shots were fired from nearby, and police detained a man and a teenage boy who were found to have guns on them.

HCSO: Man Shot And Killed At Katy Party Was Targeted

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death of a man at a party in Katy early Sunday morning. Deputies responded around 12:15 a.m. to a reported fight at a home on Sandal Springs. Shots were fired outside the home during the 9-1-1 call. Deputies arrived to find a man shot to death at the scene. His name hasn’t been released. Investigators say several people were involved in the fight, and one of them fetched a gun from his car and shot the victim. Detectives are trying to identify the suspect.

Searchers Look For Another Body In Texas Killing Fields

Searchers are checking out the possibility that another body is buried in the Texas Killing Fields in League City. Texas EquuSearch volunteers and several local police departments are searching an area off Calder Drive. James Elmore Jr., charged in two of the Killing Fields cases, reportedly told EquuSearch founder Tim Miller that he and another suspect had buried another body there nearly 40 years ago. Elmore is accused of helping Clyde Hedrick dispose of two bodies, including that of Tim Miller’s daughter. Hedrick was considered the prime suspect in the murders before he killed himself in March.

Curacao Noted As World Record Holder Before World Cup Loss To Germany

The World Cup team from the Caribbean Island of Curacao are the holders of a world record. At a watch party at Hotel ZaZa in Houston, a representative of the Guinness World Records announced that Curacao is the smallest country by population ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup. The island nation has a population of just over 156-thousand. The Curacao team took on Germany on Sunday in Houston. The German team crushed the islanders, 7-1.

Astros Shutout By Royals In Series Finale

The Astros were unable to complete a three-game sweep of the Royals. Houston lost to Kansas City 4-0 in the series finale at Kauffman Stadium. The team was limited to five hits and went 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Starting pitcher Spencer Arrighetti was charged with his second loss after allowing four runs through six innings. The Astros are now 33-and-40. They will host the Detroit Tigers tonight. In other news, ace right-hander Hunter Brown will return to the rotation tomorrow.