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Cash Money & No Limit Tour Picks Houston As First Tour Stop Sep. 11

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Picks Houston As First Tour Stop Sep. 11

Published on June 15, 2026
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Cash Money & No Limit Tour poster featuring Birdman and Master P, with tour dates and special guest Lil Boosie.
Source: General / General

The Cash Money & No Limit Tour is officially kicking off in H-Town on September 11, 2026, bringing together two of the South’s most iconic labels for one historic night.

Birdman. Master P. Special guest Lil Boosie. A lineup packed with Southern hip hop royalty, all touching down in Houston to launch a tour celebrating decades of classics, culture, and influence.

From Cash Money to No Limit, this is more than a concert. It’s a celebration of the sound that helped define an era. Houston always sets the tone, and this time the whole tour starts here.

Cash Money & No Limit Tour Picks Houston As First Tour Stop Sep. 11 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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