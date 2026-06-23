World Cup Heartthrobs Fans Are Crushing On in 2026

Source: Richard Pelham / Getty

The 2026 World Cup is bringing together some of the best talent in soccer, but let’s be honest fans are paying attention for more than just the goals and highlights.

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From international heartthrobs and fashion icons to rising stars with undeniable charm, these players have captured attention both on and off the pitch. Whether it’s their style, confidence, smile, or social media presence, these athletes are among the hottest players turning heads throughout this years tournament.

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