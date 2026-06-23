Bucks trade Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Heat in a blockbuster deal

NBA draft begins with top picks, including Washington's choice between Peterson and Dybantsa

Nets acquire Julius Randle in a three-team trade with Timberwolves and Bulls

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Heat Land Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo [[ YAHN-iss ah-dedo-KOON-bo ]] is headed to Miami. The Heat and Bucks pulled off a massive trade Monday night, with ESPN reporting Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis are heading to Miami for a package that includes Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and three first round picks, including the 13th pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft.

NBA Draft Begins Following Giannis Trade

The NBA draft is finally here. Some of the brightest college stars in recent draft class history will hear their names called in Brooklyn Today. The attention shifted squarely to the picks after the Giannis Antetokounmpo [[ YAHN-iss ah-dedo-KOON-bo ]] domino fell late Monday night. The linchpin keeping the previous draft order intact was traded from the Bucks to the Heat in a blockbuster deal that landed Milwaukee three first-round picks, including 13th-overall. Washington has the top selection and faces a tough a choice between Kansas crafty guard Darryn Peterson and BYU forward phenom AJ Dybantsa [[ dee-BAHN-sah ]]. The Jazz, Grizzlies, Bulls and Clippers round out the top-five selections.

Report: Nets Acquire Julius Randle In Three-Team Deal

A deal has been made on the eve of the NBA draft. According to ESPN, the Minnesota Timberwolves are sending Julius Randle and the number 28 pick in the draft to the Brooklyn Nets in a three-team trade with the Chicago Bulls. Brooklyn is sending Nic Claxton to Chicago and Minnesota is acquiring the 33rd overall pick. Randle was selected with the seventh pick in the 2014 draft by the Lakers. He has also spent time with the Pelicans and Knicks.

Report: Wizards Sign G Young

(Undated) — The Wizards will sign guard Trae Young to a four-year deal. ESPN’s Shams Charania reports its worth approximately 212 million dollars. Young played just five games for Washington last season, putting up 15.2 points and six-point-two assists per game after being acquired from the Atlanta Hawks. He declined his $49 million player option, which would have made him a free agent for the first time in his career.

Golden Knights’ Owner Launching NBA Las Vegas Bid

An NBA team could be right around the corner for Sin City. Vegas Golden Knights founder and majority owner Bill Foley announced that he is launching a bid to bring an NBA team to Las Vegas. The news comes after the NBA’s board of governors approved a vote in late March to explore bids and applicants for expansion franchises exclusively in Las Vegas and Seattle. ESPN reports that all 30 NBA owners voted in favor of exploring those cities and that the bidding process is expected to generate offers in the seven-billion to 10-billion-dollar range. The press release said Foley plans on having the would-be team play at T-Mobile Arena.

Astros Lose To Blue Jays

The Astros were handed a loss north of the border. Houston fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 in the series opener at the Rogers Centre. Jose Altuve and Isaac Paredes each had an RBI in the setback. Enyel De Los Santos was charged with his second loss in relief as the Astros dropped to 37-and-43. They visit the Blue Jays again this afternoon.

NFL Announces Training Camp Reporting Dates

The NFL has announced training camp reporting dates and locations for all 32 teams. The Cowboys will have their rookies and veterans report July 28th to the Marriott Residence Inn in Oxnard, California. The Texans’ rookies will report on July 21st and the veterans report on July 28th to the Houston Methodist Training Center in Space City.

World Cup Recap

A trio of superstars took the pitch for FIFA World Cup action on Monday. Lionel Messi scored two goals and became the World Cup’s all-time leading goal scorer while leading Argentina to a 2-0 win over Austria in Arlington. Kylian Mbappe also scored twice and moved into a tie for second in career World Cup goals in France’s 3-0 victory over Iraq in Philadelphia. Elsewhere, Erling Haaland had two goals to help Norway take down Senegal 3-2 in East Rutherford. The day was capped off with Algeria pulling out a 2-1 win over Jordan in Santa Clara. There will be four more Group Play matches on Tuesday. Portgual plays Uzbekistan in Houston, England challenges Ghana in Foxborough, Panama battles Croatia in Toronto and Colombia takes on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Guadalajara.