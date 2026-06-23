Movie Night Under the Sky? Count Me In for Creed at Trebly Park

Source: Majic 102.1 / General

One thing I will always love about Houston is that there is truly something for everybody if you’re willing to go find it. Sometimes we think having a good time means spending a lot of money, booking a big event or making elaborate plans, but some of the best moments happen when you simply bring a blanket, gather your people and enjoy being outside. That’s exactly why this caught my attention. On June 25, Houston families and movie lovers will have an opportunity to enjoy a free outdoor screening of Creed at Trebly Park—and honestly, this sounds like one of those simple summer moments that ends up becoming a favorite memory.

Now if you haven’t seen Creed, first of all… where have you been? The film took everything people loved about the Rocky universe and introduced a new generation to perseverance, family legacy and proving yourself on your own terms. Watching Adonis Creed fight to create his own identity while carrying the weight of expectations made this movie more than just boxing. It became a story about growth, determination and believing in yourself even when the world already has opinions about who you’re supposed to be. Add in the fact that it’s being shown outdoors under the Houston sky and suddenly this becomes way more than just watching a movie—it becomes an experience.

What I especially love about events like this is that they create space for connection. Families get outside together. Friends unplug for a little while. Kids get introduced to movies that inspire them. Neighbors who may never cross paths get to sit together and enjoy something positive in the community. And let’s be honest—free entertainment that actually feels intentional is something we can always appreciate.

So if you’re looking for something fun to do this summer that won’t break the budget, this may be your sign. Bring your lawn chairs. Bring your snacks. Bring somebody you enjoy being around and enjoy a night at the movies, Houston style. Community moments like this are what summer is all about.