WTH Is Genre? 8 Times Black Artists Bent Sound

Source: For decades Black artists have defined genres, innovated genres, and even created them. From jazz to hip hop, they have blazed paths that new artists continue to follow. While genres have created lanes for artists to create, they have also created barriers for artists. Black acts have historically been forced into R&B and hip hop categories even when their music has shown otherwise. Beyonce’s Lemonade album famously featured a variation of genres that were departure from her pop/R&B sound. However, it was her Cowboy Carter album that took a direct shot at the limiting framework of genres. In honor of Black Music Month, here are 8 times Black artists bent the definition of genres in their songs.

1. Beyonce – Spaghetti In this collaboration track from her Grammy awarded album, Cowboy Carter, Beyonce combines elements of traditional country and folk music with some of the hardest rap bars and instrumentation ever heard. Of course, the cherry on top is her sultry R&B vocals in the outro mixed with Shaboozey’s country crooning. RELATED STORY: What Is Beyoncé’s Act III Going To Be?

2. Chloe x Halle – ROYL Chloe and Halle are no strangers to being experimental in their approach to music. The closing track to their Ungodly Hour album proves it perfectly. Blending elements of grunge, R&B, and pop, it’s a perfect way to end a project.

3. Doechii – Crazy Doechii can’t be boxed in when it comes to her musical style. Her 2022 track Crazy is just that. She delivers some of the better bars of her rap peers paired with elements of house and rave music. RELATED STORY: Doechii: 10 Sexy Photos That Broke the Internet

4. K. Michelle – All The Lovers Even with her R&B success, K. Michelle has made no secret of her desire to enter the world of country music. Anyone ever in doubt of her ability to defy genre doesn’t have this song on their playlist. Against an 80s inspired pop-R&B track, she delivers an extraordinary vocal performance where her country twang shines. READ MORE BLACK MUSIC MONTH STORIES: WTH Is Genre? 8 Times Black Artists Bent Sound

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5. Miguel – The Thrill One of the best R&B crooners of the 2010s, Miguel delivers hits like Adorn with ease. Yet, it’s album cuts like The Thrill from his Kaleidoscope Dream album that showcase his real versatility. With this soft rock style track he never loses his soulful vocal prowess. The genre is Miguel can sing anything!

6. Rihanna – Goodnight Gotham Rihanna has etched legacy into 2000s pop music with some of the biggest hits of the century. However, it was her last album, Anti, where she gave us some of most dynamic music. Stepping away from her traditional pop song format, Goodnight Gotham doesn’t rely on a vocal, but a vibe and feel that is genreless. RELATED STORY: HistoRIH Making RiRi: Rihanna Becomes First Woman To Surpass 200 Million RIAA Singles Certifications

7. Sir The Baptist – Dance Revival One on the most genre blending songs on this list helped bring home a Grammy in 2023. Joining forces with the Tennessee State University for The Urban Hymnal, Sir The Baptist merged the sounds of gospel and Black college marching bands. Dance Revival is Black music gumbo blending the vocal power of Jekalyn Carr, the roots of the Black church, style of an HBCU halftime, and Sir’s hip hop touch.