AV’s H -Town Headlines

Source: Radio ONE / General

Houston Woman Added To FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List

A Houston woman’s name is now on the FBI’s Most Wanted Fraudsters List. Emylee Thai faces federal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, destruction of records, and violation of pretrial conditions. Thai owned a lab that reportedly billed Medicare about 142 million dollars for unnecessary genetic testing and was reimbursed about 95 million dollars. After her arrest, Thai bonded out, but removed her ankle monitor in 2022. She’s believed to have used a fake ID to fly to Vietnam.

No Mechanical Problem Yet Found In Tesla That Hit Katy Home, Killed Woman

Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they’ve found no evidence of a mechanical problem in the Tesla that plowed into a Katy home and killed a woman. Martha Avila was in the front room of the house on Blooming Park Lane when the car hit it on Friday night. She died at a local hospital. The driver, Michael Butler, told deputies the Tesla was in an automated driving mode when it crashed. Butler isn’t facing charges so far. But once the investigation is complete, the Harris County D-A’s Office will decide whether to press charges.

HPD Officer Indicted For Sexual Assault Of Child Under 14

A Houston Police officer is out on bond following his arrest for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14. Officer Pablo Diaz turned himself in after he was indicted on Monday. The Precinct 4 Constable’s Office investigated a complaint from a child who claimed last October that Diaz had sexually assaulted her. Diaz has been placed on leave and is cooperating with investigators.

Houston, Austin Being Considered For NHL Team

The National Hockey League is looking to expand into Texas, and Houston or Austin may end up with the new franchise. During Tuesday’s meeting of the NHL Board of Governors in New York, the league reportedly approved the process for a new expansion team in Texas. Billionaire businessman and Rice alum Dan Friedkin is the likely owner of the new franchise. The Friedkin family stated on Tuesday that both Houston and Austin offer the infrastructure, fan bases, and economic strength that a successful NHL team needs.