AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Astros, NBA, NHL And More.

NBA draft features top picks from Texas colleges

Astros defeat Blue Jays in extra innings baseball game

NHL considers expanding to Austin or Houston

Source: Caleb Bowlin / Getty

NBA Draft Roundup

(Brooklyn, NY) — A handful of college basketball stars from Texas programs were selected in the first round of the NBA Draft. Houston guard Kingston Flemings was taken eighth by the Atlanta Hawks, Texas guard Dailyn Swain was drafted 15th by the Chicago Bulls, Texas Tech guard Christian Anderson Jr. went 18th to the Charlotte Hornets, Baylor guard went 24th to the Los Angeles Lakers, and Houston forward Chris Cenac Jr. went 27th to the Boston Celtics.

Astros Defeat Blue Jays In Extra Innings

(Toronto, ON) — The Astros pulled out an extra innings win against the Blue Jays. Houston beat Toronto 9-7 in an 11-inning contest at the Rogers Centre. Yainer Diaz, Joey Loperfido, Cam Smith and Taylor Trammell each homered and combined for eight RBIs. Logan VanWey recorded his first career win after tossing two innings of relief. The Astros have split their last four games to sit at 38-and-43. They visit the Blue Jays again tonight.

NHL Exploring Austin, Houston For Expansion Team

(Undated) — A second NHL franchise could be coming to the Lone Star state. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said that the league is exploring putting a new team in Texas, with Austin and Houston as the potential targets. Bettman told reporters that the NHL has entered an agreement with the Friedkin family, who has roughly six months to investigate if a team is possible in one of the two cities. The agreed investment for the Friedkin family is 3.5-billion-dollars, which includes an expansion fee as well as building costs for an NHL arena. The league currently has 32 teams and most recently added the Seattle Kraken, who debuted in the 2021-22 season.

Dybantsa, Peterson, Boozer Go 1-2-3 In NBA Draft

(Brooklyn, NY) — The first round of the NBA draft is in the books. The Wizards selected AJ Dybantsa [[ dee-BAHN-sah ]] with the first-overall pick. The fearless forward became the only player in BYU history to go Number-1 in the draft. The Jazz nabbed Kansas backcourt stud Darryn Peterson with the second pick while the Grizzlies grabbed Duke paint patroller Cameron Boozer at third-overall. North Carolina’s Caleb Wilson and Illinois’ Keaton Wagler went to the Bulls and Clippers to round out the top-five selections. Round two continues from Brooklyn on Wednesday with the defending champion Knicks on the clock.

NFL Will Not Hold Supplemental Draft

(Undated) — The NFL has notified teams that it will not hold a Supplemental Draft this year. The move was announced Tuesday after former Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby petitioned the league to hold the optional event. League officials noted in a letter to Sorsby that the NFL has the sole discretion under the collective bargaining agreement to determine whether a Supplemental Draft is conducted. Sorsby sought special eligibility after the NCAA reportedly declared him permanently ineligible following a gambling investigation. The decision restricts Sorsby from playing in the NFL in 2026, leaving the 2027 NFL Draft as his next potential route into the league.

Geno Smith Under Investigation By Police

(Undated) — One member of the Jets is dealing with some off the field issues. Police in Davie, Florida said Tuesday that quarterback Geno Smith is being investigated for an incident in which a woman accused him of battery. Officers were summoned to Smith’s home on Sunday after a woman claimed she was assaulted by him. Since the investigation is active no additional information will be released at this time.

World Cup Action Continues

(Undated) — Group Play continued at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored a pair of goals to lead Portugal to a 5-0 win over Uzbekistan in the first match of the day in Houston. He made history in doing so, becoming the only man ever to score in six tournaments. In afternoon action, England played to a scoreless draw against Ghana in Foxborough, while Croatia eliminated Panama from knockout round contention with a 1-0 victory in Toronto. The day was capped off with Colombia taking down the Democratic Republic of the Congo 1-0 in Guadalajara.

Questions Raised Regarding GLP-1 Impact On Athletes’ Performance

(Undated) – New questions are arising about GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and its potential to be used as a performance-enhancing medication. The weight-loss drugs have become a popular health topic, but the focus on whether they can give an athlete a competitive edge stems from Serena Williams’ official return to tennis after a four-year hiatus. The 23-time Grand Slam-winning superstar admitted to using a GLP-1 medication to get back in shape and drop over 30 pounds. When asked to weigh in on the matter during a Monday interview with Chris Cuomo, fitness expert Jillian Michaels and former professional tennis player Patrick McEnroe said they don’t believe the medication will enhance an athlete’s performance. Michaels highlighted that GLP-1s are not performance enhancers like stimulants or steroids, and it doesn’t improve fitness methods directly, rather the benefits are likely from “the halo effect of her weight loss.”

NCAA Approves Age-Based Eligibility Model

(Undated) — The NCAA [[ N-C-Double-A ]] Division One Cabinet is approving a landmark age-based eligibility model that will change how college athletes qualify to compete. The organization voted on the move Tuesday, though the action is not final until its meeting concludes Wednesday. The new system starts an athlete’s eligibility clock at full-time college enrollment or the academic year following their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. The change replaces the model that allowed four seasons of competition over five years without age restrictions. The new system is set to be implemented this summer, with athletes entering college in 2027 and beyond falling under the age-based framework. Current athletes with remaining eligibility after the 2025-26 academic year will be allowed to choose whichever eligibility system is most beneficial to them.