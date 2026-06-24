Muni Long Thought She Had Pneumonia — Then Doctors Gave Her Just One Week To Live

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Muni Long is opening up about a terrifying time in her life, which led to her undergoing a double lung transplant.

The singer revealed the details of her health journey this week on Good Morning America, which is when she revealed that she underwent a double lung transplant after bowing out early from Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine Tour.

Long, 37, opened up to co-anchor Robin Roberts about her health struggles during the 2025 tour, admitting that she wasn’t in a spot to embark on the journey in the first place.

RELATED CONTENT: ‘I’m In Excruciating Pain’—Muni Long Shares Struggles With Lupus & 5 More Celebs With The Autoimmune Disease

“I should have never taken that tour. But there was so much going on in my life where I had to do it,” said the singer, who was diagnosed with lupus in 2014.

The Grammy winner went on to recall falling ill during the tour and catching pneumonia, admitting that she barely made it through her final show.