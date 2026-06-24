AV’s R And B Minute On Muni Long, Ne-Yo And Chaka

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Muni Long Reveals She Had A Double Lung Transplant After Learning She Had A Week To Live

Muni Long is opening up about a recent health scare. During an appearance on Good Morning America, the singer revealed that she underwent a double lung transplant after being diagnosed with pneumonia. She explained that she had been on Brand and Monica’s co-headlining “The Boy Is Mine Tour” and briefly took a step away from the road before her health declined around Thanksgiving. Long said she was informed by the doctors that he only had days to live if she didn’t have the procedure done as soon as possible. The 37-year-old said she’s now doing “fabulous” six months post-surgery.

Ne-Yo Releases 20th Anniversary Edition Of “In My Own Words”

Ne-Yo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his album “In My Own Words” with an expanded edition. The special version, “In My Own Words (20th Anniversary),” is available in several formats, like vinyl and CD. The album features new 2026 mixes of the original 13 songs, and special acoustic versions of “So Sick” and “Sexy Love.” The expanded edition of “In My Own Words” is also available on streaming platforms.

“I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical” Cast Announced

The full cast for the “I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical” is being revealed. It features Chrissie Bhima as Marie Stevens, Ashley Stroud as Taka Boom and Charlotte St. Croix as Milini Khan. Alexandra Burke will continue in the title role. “I’m Every Woman – The Chaka Khan Musical” will return to London for a limited run at Troubadour Wembley Part Theater. It opens on July 22nd and will play until September 27th.