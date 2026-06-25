AV R&B Minute; Earth, Wind and Fire, Lizzo And More

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Earth, Wind And Fire Named Greatest R&B Group Of All Time

Earth, Wind and Fire is being named Billboard’s greatest R&B group of all time. The group took the top spot out of 50 on the Billboard list. They’re followed by The Temptations, Sly and The Family Stone, The Isley Brothers, and The Supremes. The outlet says the band’s “innovative melange of R&B, soul, funk, jazz, rock and world rhythms have kept its legion of fans mesmerized, while simultaneously luring the next-gen fans over the last half century.” The top ten also features New Edition, Boyz II Men, The Jackson Five, and Destiny’s Child.

Keefe D Hits Another Roadblock Ahead Of Tupac Murder Trial

Keefe D is facing another roadblock ahead of Tupac’s murder trials. During a hearing in Las Vegas on Tuesday, prosecutors were focused on what evidence they can use against him. Keefe D’s team is attempting to block some of that material being used, including police interviews, and his “”Compton Street Legend” book. They claim they’re both protected under an agreement with the LAPD, however, prosecutors say he violated that agreement by publishing his book in the first place. Keef D has been behind bars since his arrest in September 2023, almost 27 years after Tupac got shot in a drive-by on the Vegas strip.

Lizzo’s New Album Reportedly Sees Less Than 3M First-Week Streams

Lizzo’s new album “B” isn’t off to a big start. According to Luminate, the total first-week units came in at less than three-thousand, leaving her off the Billboard charts. In a post on X, Lizzo addressed her sales saying the industry has changed so much in the last three years, adding “streaming replaced radio, and I was a radio darling.” She also noted that controversy surrounding claims of a hostile work environment have had an impact on her career.

Pharrell Previews New Songs With Lil Baby

Pharell William’s is previewing new music with Lil Baby, Quavo, and more. The producer shared his new music during the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2027 collection show on Tuesday. In addition to a collaboration with Lil Baby and Quavo, a song featuring NBA YoungBoy also soundtracked the runway. Pharrell hasn’t shared any details about when the new songs will drop.