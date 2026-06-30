Listen Live
Close
Faith & Fame

AV’s Daily Power Point “Comfort That God Brings”

Today, let’s embrace the tender comfort that God offers us, just like a loving parent holding us close.

Published on June 30, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Child Reading The Bible
Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.”

Isaiah 66:13

Ever had a day where you just needed a hug? Maybe life threw you a curveball, or your heart just felt heavy for no reason. God gets that.

In Isaiah 66:13, God speaks to a people rebuilding their lives after exile and loss. He knows they’re hurting, and He offers them the kind of comfort only He can give—a love that’s as tender and instinctive as a mother’s.

This isn’t some distant, impersonal comfort; it’s a close, personal embrace from the One who knit you together in your mother’s womb. He sees your tears, feels your pain, and longs to hold you close.

So today, whatever’s got you down, let Him be your safe space. Lean into His love, feel His warmth, and let Him whisper words of peace and hope to your heart. You’re not alone in this, friend. You’re held, you’re loved, and you’re going to be okay.

Dear Lord,

Sometimes life knocks me down and I just need a hug. Today, I come to You for comfort. Thank You for being my safe place, the one who always understands my heart, even when I don’t have the words.

Wrap me in Your loving arms, Lord. Let me feel Your warmth and hear Your whispers of hope. Remind me that even when life feels tough, I am never alone. You are always here, holding me close and promising that everything will be okay.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
19 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

2026 BET Awards Red Carpet Rundown : Eva Marcille, Muni Long, Teyana Taylor, Lizzo & More Bring The Fashion

Comments
Fireworks display with red and blue stars over text "Freedom over Texas" sponsored by Thomas J Henry.
Contests  |  J. Bachelor

Enter to Win a Family-4-Pack of Tickets to Freedom Over Texas!

Comments
A family reunion picnic in a park, with people grilling, playing soccer, and enjoying a meal together. The image is sponsored by Reliant.
2 Items
Family & Parenting  |  J. Bachelor

Win $2,500 for Your Summer Family Reunion with Reliant

Comments
Houston Chronicle
Entertainment  |  Kandi Eastman

Why TSU’s Ocean of Soul Deserves This Vogue Spotlight

Comments
A woman with curly dark hair singing passionately into a microphone on stage, wearing a black dress with vertical stripes.
The Madd Hatta Show  |  Madd Hatta

The Crown Still Fits: Stephanie Mills

Comments
We them Ones

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close