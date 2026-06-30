AV’s Daily Power Point “Comfort That God Brings”

Source: samanthasophia / nappy.co

“As a mother comforts her child, so will I comfort you; and you will be comforted over Jerusalem.”

Isaiah 66:13

Ever had a day where you just needed a hug? Maybe life threw you a curveball, or your heart just felt heavy for no reason. God gets that.

In Isaiah 66:13, God speaks to a people rebuilding their lives after exile and loss. He knows they’re hurting, and He offers them the kind of comfort only He can give—a love that’s as tender and instinctive as a mother’s.

This isn’t some distant, impersonal comfort; it’s a close, personal embrace from the One who knit you together in your mother’s womb. He sees your tears, feels your pain, and longs to hold you close.

So today, whatever’s got you down, let Him be your safe space. Lean into His love, feel His warmth, and let Him whisper words of peace and hope to your heart. You’re not alone in this, friend. You’re held, you’re loved, and you’re going to be okay.

Dear Lord,

Sometimes life knocks me down and I just need a hug. Today, I come to You for comfort. Thank You for being my safe place, the one who always understands my heart, even when I don’t have the words.

Wrap me in Your loving arms, Lord. Let me feel Your warmth and hear Your whispers of hope. Remind me that even when life feels tough, I am never alone. You are always here, holding me close and promising that everything will be okay.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.