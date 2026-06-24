Why TSU’s Ocean of Soul Deserves This Vogue Spotlight

Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

If there is one thing Houston is going to do every single time, it’s show up with talent, culture and excellence. And this Juneteenth, one of our very own got the national spotlight they deserve. Texas Southern University’s Ocean of Soul marching band was featured by Vogue, and honestly… it feels overdue. Because if you know, you know. Ocean of Soul is not just a marching band. It’s an institution. It’s a movement. It’s one of those groups that represents the sound, energy and excellence that comes from HBCU culture and specifically from right here in Houston.

What I love about this recognition is that it reminds people that marching bands—especially HBCU bands—are about so much more than halftime entertainment. Ocean of Soul has built a reputation for creating moments. Whether it’s performing alongside Beyoncé and becoming part of one of the most recognizable celebrations of Black culture in modern music or stepping onto stages and platforms that bring their talent to audiences far outside of Texas, they’ve consistently represented at the highest level. Their appearances connected generations of people to the artistry that exists inside band culture. Even beyond music spaces, their visibility through moments tied to major events and entertainment stages—including appearances connected to nationally recognized productions and celebrations—shows that Black excellence belongs everywhere. Ocean of Soul doesn’t wait for permission to enter spaces. They show up and make those spaces bigger.

And there’s something especially meaningful about seeing this recognition happen around Juneteenth. A celebration rooted in freedom, legacy and Black achievement feels like the perfect time to spotlight a group that carries so much pride and tradition every time they step on the field. Ocean of Soul isn’t just performing songs—they’re telling stories. They’re creating memories. They’re inspiring the next generation of musicians, dancers and students who see themselves in those uniforms. Houston already knew what time it was. Vogue just helped remind the rest of the world. Congratulations to TSU Ocean of Soul on a well-deserved moment. Keep making noise and keep making history.