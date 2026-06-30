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Houston Texans Urged To Sign Veteran Linebacker

Known for his experience, versatility, and leadership, He could provide depth and stability to the Texans.

Published on June 30, 2026
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Texans Training Camp
Source: Houston Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

The Houston Texans are considering adding veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson to their roster as a key offseason acquisition. With a focus on building a competitive team for the upcoming NFL season, the Texans see Thompson as a valuable asset to their defense. Known for his experience, versatility, and leadership, Thompson could provide depth and stability to the Texans’ linebacker unit. His addition would not only enhance the team’s defensive capabilities but also contribute to the overall growth and success of the organization. As the Texans aim to solidify their roster for the 2026 season, Thompson’s potential arrival could further strengthen their position as contenders in the AFC.

Thompson’s experience makes him an appealing option. Over the course of his NFL career, he has built a reputation as a dependable defender capable of contributing against both the run and the pass. His athleticism, instincts and leadership have allowed him to remain an effective player in multiple defensive schemes. Veterans with that level of experience can often provide value beyond the stat sheet by helping younger teammates adjust to the demands of an NFL season.

The Texans could also benefit from adding another reliable option to their linebacker rotation. Injuries and the physical nature of the position make depth increasingly important over a 17-game schedule. A player with Thompson’s background would provide the coaching staff with greater flexibility while helping preserve the effectiveness of the defense throughout the year. His ability to step into different situations would make him a useful piece in a defense that emphasizes speed and discipline

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