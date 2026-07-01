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AV’s Daily Power Point “Peacemakers”

Today, let's explore how we can be peacemakers in a world of conflict.

Published on July 1, 2026
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Source: Madd Hatta / Madd Hatta

“If it is possible, as far as it depends on you, live at peace with everyone.”

Romans 12:18

The phrase “as far as it depends on you” is both liberating and terrifying. Liberating because you’re not responsible for other people’s choices. Terrifying because it puts the spotlight entirely on yours.

When your teenager rolls their eyes, when your spouse snaps over nothing, when that friend posts something that makes your blood boil—Paul says the outcome depends on you. Not them. You.

Here’s what’s revolutionary: peacemaking isn’t about avoiding conflict or keeping quiet. It’s about responding with the same grace Jesus showed you. It’s choosing to see the hurt behind the harsh words, the fear behind the fury.

Every harsh comment is a test. Every family argument is a chance to demonstrate God’s love. Every workplace tension is an opportunity to show there’s a better way.

You can’t control their storm, but you can choose not to add to it.

God,

When conflict comes into my life, help me choose Your way over my way. My first instinct is often to defend myself or say something I’ll regret, but I want to respond like You would. Give me strength to listen with patience, speak with kindness, and love the people who challenge me most. Help me be a peacemaker in a world that needs Your grace.

In Jesus’ name, Amen.

Ask Yourself:

Where is my response escalating conflict instead of bringing peace?

How can I show Jesus’ heart in my hardest relationship today?

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