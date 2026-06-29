'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Recap: Marvin Snaps On Kanan & Jukebox Makes Her Own Power Move

Starz / Power Book III: Raising Kanan

Previously on Raising Kanan, Unique (Joey Bada$$) chose family over the drug game; Raq (Patina Miller) officially moved her operation to Manhattan. Kanan (MeKai Curtis) and Breeze (Shameik Moore) have officially begun working together, and Marvin’s (London Brown) quest for revenge continues. This week, Jukebox (Hailey Kilgore) makes a power move, Marvin snaps on his nephew, Raq continues to expand her business as Breeze, and Kanan moves in on Unique’s old territory.

Kanan & Breeze Takeover Unique’s Corners & Jukebox Puts Pressure On Detective Garcia

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This week’s episode begins with Southside’s new drug-dealing power duo, Breeze and Kanan, moving in on Unique’s territory now that he’s out of the picture.

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Unique’s crew blames Kanan and Breeze for Akbar’s death, not knowing that it was Marvin who killed him. Breeze denies the accusation and informs Uniqe’s crew that the corner now belongs to them. When one of Unique’s goons claims the corner is his, we get another taste of just how ruthless Breeze is after he kills the cocky young hustler.

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Raq meets with Flossie and a bunch of her women to see if they can handle moving product. For this meeting, Marvin joins his sister, and his attitude leaves a good impression on Flossie, who wants to meet up with him for a drink.

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After Detective Garcia went and spoke with Iesha, Jukebox decided to pop up on the cop in his neighborhood to spy on him.

Garcia gets very angry after Jukebox mentions his young child and baby on the way. She also offers him a unique opportunity to make more money to provide a better lfie for his family.

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Garcia warns Jukebox to never come near his home and family again.

Pino Informs Stefano that he’s Working With Raq, & Kanan Is Done With His Mother

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Pino (Joe Pantoliano) meets with Stefano (Tony Danza) out of respect to tell him that he is now working with Raq and that he also introduced her to Flossie.

Pino tells Stefano that his decision to work with Raq isn’t personal and that they intend to make a lot of money together. Stefano continues to blame Raq for his getting stabbed by Russo, but Pino tells him he has no one to blame but himself for what happened to him.

Kanan is slowly beginning to realize that his mother wasn’t behind Famous’ death. He tells Jukebox he doesn’t believe Raq killed his best friend because when he mentioned Famous to the two corrupt cops, they didn’t know who Famous was.

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Jukebox isn’t convinced, though, and tells her cousin that cops lie all the time.

She then asks Kanan how he is handling Lou Lou’s death, and he tells her that he “f****ed up,” continuing to hide the fact that he was the one who pulled the trigger.

Jukebox then adds that her father, Marvin, isn’t handling his brother’s death very well. Kanan reiterates that even if his mother had nothing to do with Famous and Krystal’s death, she is still dead to him.

Stefano Instructs Kanan To Deal With Raq, & Marvin Gets Some Interesting News About His Nephew

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Marvin is still on the hunt for Unique, whom he believes killed his brother. He stops in a barbershop hoping to get more information regarding Unique’s whereabouts, only to find out that Kanan was working with Unique, much to his dismay.

Speaking of Unique, Breeze gives Kanan all of Unique’s old territory, telling Kanan that his goal is to “replace all the old n****s.”

Marvin finally catches up with his nephew and relays the information he was given about him while he was in the barbershop.

Kanan tells his uncle that Unique didn’t kill Lou Lou and that Breeze isn’t working with Unique. Kanan then makes a big mistake by offering Marvin to work with him and Breeze, and this pisses Marvin off, and he delivers one of the best moments in Power history.

Marvin snaps on his nephew, telling Kanan that he is beneath him and that he works for him, not the other way around.

Marvin then links up with Raq and tells her about his encounter with Kanan. She responds by telling him that Kanan was likely right about Unique leaving and again suggests that Marvin move on from hunting him down.

Meanwhile, Stefano is tired of Raq and tells his new business partner, Kanan, that he has to do something about his mother, who is embarrassed to be working in Manhattan after he banned her from selling drugs in Queens.

Jukebox Learns The Game, Kanan Begins Operation Get Raq Out of Here

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After first being insulted by Jukebox’s offer, Detective Garcia accepts it, handing her a piece of paper with his price on it, and sending her off with a warning telling her that if she double-crosses him, he will kill her.

Following a thought-provoking conversation with a pastor that failed to get him to chill, Marvin has a conversation with his daughter, and she tells him that Lou Lou’s death is also bothering her.

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In light of Lou Lou’s death, Jukebox tells her father that she wants to be near her father and work alongside him to have his back. The father/daughter duo shares a rare hug.

Marvin quickly brings Juke into the business by putting her to work at Cafe Vous, helping her get acclimated with the family drug game. She bumps into Raq, who points out the hypocrisy of her working alongside her father.

The episode ends with Kanan meeting up with one of Flossie’s girls, which will definitely make more sense as the season progresses.

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