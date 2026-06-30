Kandi Crush Battle: Fantasia vs. Kelly Price

Source: Kevin Rawls / Majic 102.1

Whenever two powerhouse vocalists step into a Kandi Crush Battle, you already know we’re in for something special. Today’s matchup celebrates Fantasia’s birthday by putting her catalog up against one of gospel and R&B’s greatest voices, Kelly Price. These ladies don’t just sing songs—they testify. Every note carries emotion, every performance tells a story, and every record leaves you feeling something long after it’s over. This battle is for everyone who appreciates real vocals, real feeling and artists who never have to rely on studio tricks.

Kelly Price opens with “You Should’ve Told Me,” reminding us why she became one of the strongest voices in modern R&B. Her control, passion and honesty have always been unmatched. Fantasia answers with “Put You Up on Game,” showing the grit and soul that made America fall in love with her during her American Idol journey. Kelly follows with “It’s Gonna Rain,” a record that still comforts listeners through difficult seasons and showcases her ability to combine gospel roots with contemporary R&B. Fantasia responds with “Free Yourself,” one of the defining anthems of her career. That song became more than a hit—it became a message of empowerment for anyone learning to walk away from what no longer serves them.

The final round is equally impressive. Kelly Price’s “Friend of Mine” remains one of the greatest storytelling songs in R&B history, bringing together unforgettable performances that still spark conversations today. Fantasia closes with “When I See U,” arguably one of the most beloved love songs of the 2000s. That record crossed generations, weddings, family reunions and quiet Sunday afternoons. It’s impossible not to smile when those opening notes begin to play.

What I love most about this battle is that both women represent authenticity. Kelly Price has spent decades proving that technical excellence and heartfelt delivery can exist together, while Fantasia has shown us that raw emotion is one of the most powerful instruments any artist can possess. Now Houston, the microphone is yours—which queen are you picking?