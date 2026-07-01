Kandi Crush Battle: Celebrating Missy Elliott’s Birthday with Aaliyah

Missy Elliott & Timbaland's futuristic production revolutionized R&B in the 90s with Aaliyah's iconic vocals.

Aaliyah's versatility, grace, and style made her the perfect voice for Missy's innovative songwriting and production.

Missy's creative genius as a songwriter and producer was as vital as her artistry as a performer.

Source: This is Missy Elliot’s “WTF” music video. missy elliott,pharrell williams / Atlantic Records

There are producers, there are songwriters, and then there’s Missy Elliott. As we celebrate Missy Elliott’s birthday, I wanted to do something a little different for today’s Kandi Crush Battle. Instead of putting two artists against each other, we’re celebrating the incredible partnership between Missy Elliott and Aaliyah—two women whose chemistry helped redefine the sound of R&B forever. Long before futuristic production became mainstream, Missy and Timbaland were creating music that sounded like it came from another planet, and Aaliyah was the perfect voice to bring those records to life. Together they gave us timeless music that still sounds fresh decades later. That’s why today’s battle is all about the songs that helped shape one of the greatest collaborations in music history.

The playlist opens with “If Your Girl Only Knew,” and what an introduction it is. The beat still sounds ahead of its time, and Aaliyah’s effortless confidence made the song an instant classic. Next comes “4 Page Letter,” one of the smoothest slow jams of the late ‘90s. From the harmonies to the production, everything about this record feels elegant and unforgettable. Then there’s “Come Over,” another gem that reminds listeners how versatile Aaliyah could be. Whether she was singing over upbeat production or slowing things down, she always delivered with grace and style. The one song on today’s list that doesn’t feature Aaliyah is Missy Elliott’s own “Up Jumps Da Boogie,” and it’s a perfect reminder that Missy wasn’t just making hits behind the scenes—she was becoming a superstar in front of the microphone as well.

Closing out the battle are two records that define Aaliyah’s legacy: “I Care 4 U” and “One in a Million.” “I Care 4 U” showcases the tenderness and maturity that made Aaliyah’s music so relatable, while “One in a Million” changed R&B forever. The futuristic production, layered harmonies and unmistakable groove became the blueprint for an entirely new era of music. You can hear Missy’s fingerprints all over these records, proving that her creativity as a songwriter and producer was every bit as important as her artistry as a performer. Together, Missy Elliott, Timbaland and Aaliyah built a sound that artists are still chasing today.

When we talk about Missy Elliott’s legacy, it’s impossible to leave out what she accomplished behind the boards. Before she was filling arenas with “Work It,” “Lose Control” and countless solo hits, she was helping create some of the most influential R&B records ever made. That’s why today’s Kandi Crush Battle isn’t about choosing one artist over another—it’s about celebrating a creative partnership that changed music forever. Happy Birthday to the incomparable Missy Elliott, and thank you for giving us songs that continue to inspire new generations of artists and music lovers. Now it’s your turn—which of these classics gets your vote?