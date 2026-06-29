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Win a $100 Gas Card with 97.9 The Box and 800-BAD-CRASH

Published on June 29, 2026
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A man in a suit standing in front of a radio station advertisement for "97.9 The Box" and a $100 gas card giveaway, with call times for various radio personalities.
Source: JUSTIN THE LAWYER / 800.BAD.CRASH

With the Fourth of July holiday weekend right around the corner, 97.9 The Box is helping listeners hit the road with a little extra fuel in the tank. In partnership with 800-BAD-CRASH and Justin The Lawyer, 97.9 The Box is giving away $100 gas cards to help power your holiday plans.

From family cookouts and fireworks to road trips and weekend turn-ups, this giveaway is all about making sure your holiday moves don’t stop at the pump. Listeners will have multiple chances to win by tuning in and catching the daily keywords announced on-air.

Texas car and truck crash lawyers advertisement featuring a man in a suit standing in front of a damaged vehicle.
Source: JUSTIN THE LAWYER / 800.BAD.CRASH

Be sure to listen today through Thursday for your chance to win at 7:55 a.m. with Good Morning H-Town, 11:55 a.m. with Keisha Nicole, and 3:55 p.m. with G-Man. Once you hear the keyword, follow the instructions for your shot at a $100 gas card. It’s all powered by Justin The Lawyer, 800-BAD-CRASH, and 97.9 The Box.

Win a $100 Gas Card with 97.9 The Box and 800-BAD-CRASH was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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