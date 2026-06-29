Jala Mashay Covers BET Weekend at the Culture Creators Brunch

Source: 97.9 The Box / Jala Mashay

BET Weekend brought some of the biggest names in entertainment to Los Angeles, and 97.9 The Box’s own Jala Mashay was right in the middle of the action.

Representing Houston and the station, Jala attended the annual Culture Creators Brunch, one of BET Weekend’s premier networking and media events celebrating leaders across music, television, business, sports and entertainment. The brunch welcomed influential artists, executives, creators and entrepreneurs for a day dedicated to honoring culture and excellence.

Throughout the event, Jala connected with several notable guests, capturing exclusive interviews and conversations while giving audiences a behind-the-scenes look at one of the biggest weekends in entertainment. From red carpet moments to candid conversations inside the venue, she documented the energy that makes BET Weekend a must-attend event every year.

The opportunity marks another milestone in Jala’s growing career as an on-air personality and entertainment host. Since joining 97.9 The Box, she has continued expanding her presence by covering major events, hosting community activations and interviewing artists and influential voices across music and pop culture.

Culture Creators has become one of the most respected platforms celebrating Black excellence, making the brunch a fitting place for meaningful conversations and memorable moments. For Jala, the experience was more than just celebrity sightings—it was another opportunity to connect with influential voices while representing Houston on a national stage.

As BET Weekend continues to spotlight the best in entertainment and culture, Jala remains committed to bringing those moments back home to Houston through exclusive interviews, social media coverage and stories that keep listeners connected to what’s happening beyond the city.

Stay tuned to 97.9 The Box for more exclusive content from Jala Mashay’s BET Weekend coverage.

Jala Mashay Covers BET Weekend at the Culture Creators Brunch was originally published on theboxhouston.com