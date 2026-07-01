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Mattress Mack Giving Away 250 Free Beds to Veterans on July 1

Published on June 30, 2026
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250 FREE MATTRESSES TO VETS 07/01/26 7am-9am
Source: General / Gallery Furniture

Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, Houston businessman Jim McIngvale, better known as Mattress Mack, is once again giving back to those who served. On Wednesday, July 1, from 7 to 9 a.m., he and Gallery Furniture will host a special Veterans Mattress Giveaway, providing 250 free mixed-size mattresses to local veterans.

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The Independence Day initiative is designed to honor the brave men and women who served the country by helping ensure they get the rest they deserve. The annual act of generosity has become a meaningful way for Mattress Mack and Gallery Furniture to show appreciation for Houston’s veteran community.

Veterans can pick up their mattresses at Gallery Furniture, located at 6006 North Freeway, on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Organizers are encouraging attendees to arrive early and bring a vehicle large enough to transport the mattress home.

Event Details

  •  Date: Wednesday, July 1, 2026
    Time: 7:00 AM – 9:00 AM
    Location: Gallery Furniture, 6006 N. Freeway
    Mattresses Available: 250
    Sizes: Mixed sizes
    Distribution: First come, first served

To verify eligibility, veterans must bring a valid form of identification. Accepted documents include a Veteran Health Identification Card (VHIC), Veteran ID Card (VIC), state-issued ID with a veteran designation, DD Form 214 with photo ID, Military Retiree ID Card, or a VA Benefits Award Letter.

The event will also offer visual opportunities as veterans receive mattresses during the giveaway, highlighting a community-driven effort to support those who have sacrificed for the nation

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