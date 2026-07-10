Kandi Crush Battle: Morris Day vs. Alexander O’Neal

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle takes us straight to Minneapolis, Minnesota, the birthplace of one of the most influential sounds in music history. Today’s matchup features Morris Day & The Time and Alexander O’Neal, two legendary acts that helped define the Prince era while creating identities that were uniquely their own. Both artists blended funk, soul and R&B into timeless records that continue to inspire musicians decades later. Whether you’re dancing to an upbeat party anthem or reflecting on one of life’s emotional moments, these artists delivered music that still resonates today. This battle isn’t just about hit songs—it’s about celebrating two incredible legacies.

Alexander O’Neal built a career on powerhouse vocals and emotionally rich performances. Songs like “Fake” showcased his ability to command a dance floor while delivering sharp social commentary, and “Sunshine” remains one of the smoothest love songs of the era. “What’s Missing” further demonstrated his remarkable ability to express vulnerability without sacrificing vocal power. Throughout his career, Alexander consistently proved that great R&B is built on authenticity, passion and unforgettable performances. His voice remains one of the strongest and most recognizable in soul music, and his influence can still be heard throughout today’s generation of singers.

Standing opposite him is the incomparable Morris Day & The Time, a group that embodied style, swagger and pure entertainment. Fronted by the charismatic Morris Day, The Time became famous for unforgettable live performances, infectious grooves and undeniable chemistry. “Jungle Love” remains one of the greatest funk records ever made, while “Cool” perfectly captures the effortless confidence that defined the group. Then there’s “Gigolos Get Lonely Too,” a reminder that beneath all the charisma and flashy suits was an artist capable of delivering heartfelt emotion. Morris Day & The Time didn’t just make music—they created moments, personalities and performances that became part of pop culture history.

Today’s Kandi Crush Battle is a celebration of the legendary Minneapolis Sound and two artists who helped make it unforgettable. Alexander O’Neal brought unmatched soul and vocal brilliance, while Morris Day & The Time delivered funk, fashion and larger-than-life entertainment. Whether you prefer emotional ballads or irresistible party anthems, there’s no denying the impact both artists have had on R&B history. Now it’s time to settle the debate. Which Minneapolis legend is earning your vote in this week’s Kandi Crush Battle?