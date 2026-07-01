8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To
- Many natural hair brands have been acquired by white-owned companies, leading to formula changes.
- Naturals are returning to the classic hair products they grew up with, like Blue Magic and Luster's Pink Lotion.
- Naturals are combining OG staples with products from independent and Black-owned brands to create their ideal routine.
Thanks to the evolution of the natural hair community, there is no shortage of products designed with textured hair in mind. From curl creams and refresher sprays to co-washes and deep conditioners, today’s naturals have endless options for keeping their curls healthy and hydrated. Whether you’ve always embraced your natural texture or have transitioned after years devoted to #TeamCreamyCrack, finding the right wash-day staples often comes down to trial and error. And lately, many naturals have been returning to the OG hair products they grew up with.
With many brands we know and love being acquired by white-owned companies—think Briogeo, Mielle Organics, and The Mane Choice—the result often leads to formulation changes. In an effort to appeal to a wider consumer pool, the demographic these products were intentionally created for is now left behind. Meanwhile, other brands that have been white-owned since their inception have faced criticism over marketing claims and product performance.
That said, while a few brands remain untouched by the acquisition game, naturals are now taking a mix-and-match approach to their routines. From pairing OG curl staples with standout picks from independent and Black-owned brands, beauty lovers are getting creative with their wash-day lineups. The combination proves that sometimes the best routine isn’t built around one brand—it’s built around what actually works. And the results are worth it.
Ready to take a nostalgic trip down the haircare lane? You’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of eight OG hair products for you to consider. From curly custards that deliver definition without the flakes to hair grease that seals in moisture like no other, these products may be the missing pieces to a well-rounded routine.
Happy Shopping, beauties!
Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.
1. Blue Magic Conditioner Hair Dress
Whether the blue jar is your favorite or you rotate between the Indian Hemp or Castor Oil offerings, naturals can’t get enough of the Blue Magic lineup. The OG blue jar has been a staple in the community for years, often used in African braiding shops or as an essential passed down from generation to generation. This number works like a charm to keep your hair moisturized for days with a noticeable shine. These days, naturals are using the product in their wash-n-go routines, braid outs, and more.
2.Luster’s Pink Oil Moisturizer Hair Lotion
Using Luster’s Pink Lotion is one of many rites of passage for Black women. Created in 1967, the vitamin E-infused lotion packs a powerful punch to envelop dry hair with moisture, while nourishing, softening strands, and boosting shine. Plus, it boasts a distinct powdery, sweet scent that everyone loves.
3. Kinky Curly Curling Custard
Definition without the crunchy feel? Step into the office of Kinky Curly. The brand’s curling custard has been a favorite of the natural community since the early 2000s. Formulated with hair-loving botanicals and humectants, this gel defines curls, keeps frizz at bay, and provides hold and shine that goes the distance.
4. Aphogee Balancing Moisturizer & Two Step Protein Treatment
If you’ve ever experienced overbleached, chemically processed, or damaged hair, you may be familiar with this two-step system. The protein treatment fuses proteins into the hair shaft with heat to rebuild the hair’s structure. The moisturizer then follows to soften strands and impart moisture.
5. Miss Jessie’s Curly Pudding
Launched in 2004 by sisters Miko and Titi Branch, this curly pudding stands as one of the best of its kind. Designed to define and elongate curls, this purple cream makes frizz a non-factor as it provides a solid hold, softness, and shine without weighing down your strands.
6. Eco Style Olive Oil Gel
We all can appreciate when a product is budget-friendly and efficient. That is the case for the Eco Style Olive Oil Gel. Whether you’re smoothing your strands for a slick back ‘do or defining your curls, this water-based gel provides long-lasting hold without the greasy and flaking look and feel.
7. Doo Gro Mega Thick Growth Hair Oil
You’d be hard-pressed to find a haircare collection without this Doo Gro hair oil. This oil combines the power of shea butter, the brand’s botanical thickener formula, and vitamins A, E, and D to thicken and strengthen hair. Additionally, when used as a seal-in, this oil can lock in moisture to help promote growth.
8. SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Enhancing Smoothie
Since 2010, the SheaMoisture Coconut & Hibiscus Curling Enhancing Smoothie has been a go-to product. Boasting a mixture of silk protein, neem, and coconut oils, this smoothie conditions, defines, and creates soft, bouncy curls.
8 OG Hair Products The Natural Hair Community Is Going Back To was originally published on hellobeautiful.com