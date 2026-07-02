AV: H-Town Sports Headlines

Rockets sign Marcus Smart to 2-year, $13M deal

76ers acquire Jaylen Brown from Celtics in blockbuster trade

LeBron James leaves Lakers, says it was an 'honor' to play for them

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Marcus Smart To Rockets On Two-Year Deal

The Houston Rockets are adding backcourt help through free agency. ESPN reports the team is signing guard Marcus Smart to a two-year, 13-million-dollar deal. Smart hit the market after declining his player option with the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom he enjoyed a career resurgence with more than nine points and three assists per game this past season.

76ers Jaylen Brown Trade Sends Shock On Day Two Of NBA Free Agency

Another shocking trade dominated Day Two of NBA free agency. ESPN reports the 76ers acquired 2024 Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from the Celtics in exchange for nine-time All-Star Paul George and several draft picks. Another trade happened earlier in the day when the Lakers received young center Walker Kessler from the Jazz in exchange for two future picks and swaps in the first round. As for signings, Quentin Grimes inked a four-year, 60-million dollar contract with the Lakers, Mitchell Robinson and the Celtics agreed to a three-year pact worth more than 47-million and Norman Powell signed a two-year, 45-million dollar deal to join the Bulls.

LeBron James Says Being A Laker Was An Honor

LeBron James has made his first comments since the news broke Tuesday that he’s leaving the Los Angeles Lakers. He responded to a social media post by the Lakers thanking James for his eight years with the team, writing that it was truly an honor to wear the purple and gold while trying to continue the greatness and legacies that came before him. He ended by saying “Hope I made a few proud during my stint.” James will reportedly play another year in the NBA, but no confirmation yet for which team.

Lakers Begin Post-LeBron Retool, Acquire Kessler

The Los Angeles Lakers are moving full-steam ahead in their post-LeBron James era. The team acquired center Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz today for first-round picks in the 2031 and 2033 NBA Draft. LA then signed Kessler to a four-year, 130-million-dollar deal. Kessler played in just five games this past season because of shoulder surgery, but averaged more than 11 points and 12 rebounds the year prior. The Lake Show also signed free agents Sandro Mamukelashvili, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton.

Knicks Lose Mitchell Robinson To Celtics

Mitchell Robinson is no longer with the New York Knicks. The 28-year-old center is going to the Boston Celtics in free agency. Robinson is signing a three-year contract worth 47-million dollars. Robinson was with the Knicks for eight years and was the longest running player. His time with the team ended on a high note in Game 5 of the Finals when he had one of the biggest rebounds in the team’s history. Robinson grabbed Josh Hart’s missed free throw with 26 seconds left and the Knicks up by three, preventing the Spurs from having possession and sealing the NBA championship for New York. . Boston also added veteran guard Mike Conley, who will enter his 20th NBA season on a one-year deal.

Bulls Sign Free Agent Guard Powell

Fresh off his first career All-Star season, free agent guard Norman Powell is cashing in. The 33-year-old is signing with the Chicago Bulls on a two-year, 45-million-dollar contract. Powell averaged nearly 22 points a game on 47-percent shooting with the Miami Heat last season. Injuries limited him to just 58 games during the campaign.

Pistons Signing Free Agent John Collins

The Detroit Pistons are adding a potential starter in free agency, signing forward John Collins to a three-year, 51-million-dollar deal. The 28-year-old spent this past season with the Los Angeles Clippers, averaging 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds. Collins is reportedly in line to take a starting role in Detroit because of his ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting.

Wizards To Reject Trades For Davis

The Washington Wizards are inclined to keep veteran forward Anthony Davis. According to Andscape, the team will reject any trade offers as it plans to make him a pillar of a multi-year rebuild alongside guard Trae Young. Davis is eligible to sign a four-year, 275-million-dollar extension next month.

Bills WR Buys Out Shirt Supplies For Giveaway

Buffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore is endearing himself to fans of his new team. WKBW reports Moore bought out a suburban mall store’s entire supply of T-shirts with his name and number, telling the owner to give them away to anyone who asks for one. The owner says Moore didn’t identify himself until after spending 12-hundred-dollars to buy all 27 shirts he had in stock.

Mercury’s Thomas Received Threats Over Foul On Clark

Phoenix Mercury star Alyssa Thomas says she received death threats for a flagrant foul on the Indiana Fever’s Caitlin Clark last week. Thomas was issued a flagrant foul two and served a one-game suspension for putting her fist on Clark’s throat while getting up from a scrum over a loose ball. She claims that she’s being painted as a “thug” on social media and called on WNBA Commissioner Cathy Englebert to do more to protect players. The commissioner responded to Thomas’ comments with a statement that condemned all forms of harassment