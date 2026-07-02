AV R&B Minute; Chris Brown,Tupac And More

Chris Brown ordered to pay $13M after his dog attacked his housekeeper

Judge allows Keefe D's book as evidence in Tupac murder trial

Ne-Yo opens up about his country-inspired album 'Highway 79'

Source: n/a / Interscope Records

CA Jury Orders Chris Brown To Pay Housekeeper $13M Over Dog Attack

A Los Angeles jury says singer Chris Brown owes his former housekeeper nearly 13-million dollars after she was mauled by his dog. The verdict was announced Tuesday after a two-week trial, and found in favor of Maria Avila, who was attacked in 2020 by a 200-pound Caucasian Shepherd owned by the Grammy winner while she was emptying the trash outside of his Los Angeles house. Avila was disfigured, and Brown has been ordered to pay her 12-point-nine-million dollars for negligence. Brown claimed he had warned his housekeepers about his security dog, but his housekeepers denied ever having that conversation.

Judge Allows Keef D’s Book To Be Used As Evidence In Tupac Murder Trial

A judge is allowing for Keefe D’s book, “Compton Street Legend,” to be used as evidence during his upcoming murder trial for the death of Tupac Shakur. His legal team tried to prevent this, claiming he had an agreement with LAPD to keep police interviews off the record and his book from being used during court proceedings. Prosecutors argue that “Compton Street Legend” details Keefe’s alleged role in orchestrating the murder of the Death Row rapper. The jury trial will reportedly begin on August 10th.

Ne-Yo Opens Up About Country Inspired Era

Ne-Yo is opening up about his country inspired era ahead of the release of his album “Highway 79.” During a recent interview with iHeartRadio, the singer said the process of recording the record was “a breath of fresh air.” He explained that he’s always made music in a studio, where there are no windows, and it’s an environment created for making music. He added that with this album, it was more going to someone’s house and sitting in their living room jamming out. Ne-Yo admitted that the process of making music has started to feel “real robotic,” commercial, and like a job. “Highway 79” will be out on July 10th.

Lil Wayne Apologizes After Missing Concert, Promises Fans a Make-Up Show

Lil Wayne apologizes to fans after missing the opening night of his tour in Bangor, Maine. The Grammy-winning rapper took to Instagram to express his regret and announced that the show would be rescheduled for July 28. Despite the disappointment, Wayne thanked his fans for their support and promised to deliver the show they deserve. The opening act, 2 Chainz, performed as planned, but Wayne never took the stage, leaving fans disappointed. The rapper is set to continue his 20 Years of Carter Classics tour with his next stop in Saratoga Springs, New York.