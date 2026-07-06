AV’s H -Town Headlines

Dozens of deaths blamed on extreme heat across the US

NATO leaders gather for summit in Turkey, focus on Russia-Ukraine war

National Guard soldiers fatally shoot armed suspect in Memphis

NASA chief warns of US-China space race, cites Artemis mission progress

USA faces Belgium in crucial World Cup Round of 16 match

Source: Nick M Do / Getty

Dozens Of Deaths Blamed On The Heat

(Washington, DC) — At least 25 deaths are being blamed on the extreme heat that’s been gripping half of the nation. Over 150-million Americans across the Eastern U.S. were subjected to record-setting heat on the Fourth of July, with heat alerts issued from the Midwest to the Deep South and to the Northeast. In Washington DC, National Guard members were seen rendering aid to heat victims attending the America 250 festivities. The extreme heat helped create massive thunderstorms later in the evening, causing gusty winds, large hail and power outages. Many fireworks displays had to be postponed until after the thunderstorms.

NATO Summit Starts Tuesday

(Ankara) — NATO leaders gather in Turkey this week for a summit as the Trump administration continues to scrutinize the transatlantic alliance. The summit kicks off Tuesday in Ankara where European leaders are bracing for a future in which the U.S. plays a smaller role in security and defense. Member states last year committed to spending five percent of their GDP on defense by 2035. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is also expected to be in focus. President Trump is scheduled to meet Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the summit.

National Guard Soldiers Fatally Shoot Man In Downtown Memphis

(Memphis, TN) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot to death in Memphis by two members of the National Guard. It happened early Sunday morning in the downtown area. Authorities say local police officers were in pursuit of an armed suspect when National Guard soldiers assigned to the Memphis Safe Task Force joined the chase. They say 20-year-old Tyrin [[ TIE-ren ]] Johnson opened fire with a handgun and was fatally shot in response. No other injuries were reported.

Isaacman Says U.S. In Space Race With China

(Undated) — NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman says the U.S. is in a space race with China. During an appearance on CBS’ “Face the Nation”, Isaacman warned the Chinese program is “moving at incredible speeds. “He also argued for maintaining an American presence in space, pointing to possible scientific and economic benefits. His comments come on the heels of the NASA’s historic Artemis Two mission which flew four astronauts around the Moon and back to Earth, marking a significant step for the space agency. NASA’s Artemis Three mission is scheduled for next year.

USA Battles Belgium In World Cup Round Of 16 On Monday

(Seattle, WA) — The United States continues its World Cup run today. The team battles Belgium in the Round of 16 from Seattle. The Stars and Stripes got great news from FIFA as Folarin Balogun [[ foh-LAR-in BAL-uh-gun ]] had his suspension overturned and is now eligible to play in the pivotal match. The star forward received a red card in last week’s game against Bosnia, which usually carries an automatic suspension for the following game. The U.S. is trying to make its first quarterfinals appearance at the World Cup since 2002.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Get Married

(New York, NY) — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are husband and wife. They tied the knot in an ultra-private ceremony at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on Friday. The wedding was officiated by their friend, actor Adam Sandler. Digital billboards outside the World’s Most Famous Arena announced the nuptials by displaying the message “JUST&T MARRIED.” Some one-thousand guests reportedly attended the wedding, including famous names like Paul McCartney, Tom Brady and Sabrina Carpenter.

“Minions & Monsters” Opens Below Expectations

(Los Angeles, CA) — “Minions & Monsters” isn’t going as bananas at the box office as expected. The latest installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise earned a franchise low 36-million dollars between Friday and Sunday. Its five-day total stands at 61-million dollars. “Minions & Monsters” still took the top spot at the box office, but it had been expected to make around 80-million dollars in its first five days. Meanwhile, DC Studios’ “Supergirl” suffered a big drop from its opening weekend, bringing in just nine-point-six-million in its second weekend.