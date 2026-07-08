AV’s R And B Minute On Peabo Bryson, Emmy Awards And More

Peabo Bryson, a Grammy winner, will be remembered with a wreath ceremony in South Carolina.

Nipsey Hussle's children have received millions from his estate, which is worth $11 million.

Jermaine Dupri is suing Sony over unpaid royalties, claiming he's owed over $18 million.

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Peabo Bryson Being Remembered With Wreath Ceremony

(Greenville, SC) — Grammy Award winner Peabo Bryson will be remembered this week. The South Carolina born signer died in June at the age of 75 after a stroke. A program is planned for Friday at Greenville’s Watkins, Garrett & Woods Mortuary. It will be followed by a wreath ceremony near the front of Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The wreath ceremony will happen at the sign dedicated to Bryson when the street was dedicated to his honor in 2023.

Nipsey Hussle’s Kids Reportedly Receive Millions In Inheritance From Estate

(Undated) — Nipsey Hussle’s children are getting a cut of the late rapper’s estate. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the rapper’s two children have been paid out in cash and other assets. The estate is reportedly worth eleven-million-dollars and is run by Nipsey’s brother Blacc Sam. Nipsey Hussle was fatally shot in March 2019 at 33 years old.

Jermaine Dupri Sues Sony Over $18M Over Alleged Unpaid So So Def Royalties

(Undated) — Jermaine Dupri is suing Sony Music Entertainment over unpaid royalties to his label So So Def Recordings. The record producer and rapper has accused SME of misconduct and said he first suspected that he didn’t receive full royalty payments from the company three years ago. They include over one-million-dollars in unpaid producer royalties for Da Brat’s song “Funkdafied” and another 960-thousand-dollars for Xscape’s “Hummin; Comin’ At ‘Cha,” along with other underreported royalties for albums by Mariah Carey, Usher, Bow Wow and more. Dupri also claims he’s owed ten-million-dollars in interest for some of his other work.

L.A. Medical Examiner’s Office Investigated Over D4vd Leaks

(Los Angeles, CA) — Members of the Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office are being investigated regarding leaks connected to the murder case involving the singer known as D4vd [[ David ]]. NBC-LA says over a dozen workers are being questioned. Investigators are trying to figure out if any employees released the graphic details from an autopsy report before it became public. The defendant in the murder case, David Burke, is charged with killing teenager Celeste Rivas Hernandez. Her dismembered and decomposing remains were found in a Tesla registered to the singer. He’s pleading not guilty.

Emmy Nominations To Be Announced This Morning

(Los Angeles, CA) — Emmy nominations will be announced this morning. The annual awards for the best TV performers and creators will be handed out in September with Mariska Hargitay set to host the event. This year’s nominees will be announced from Los Angeles at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time, 11:30 Eastern. Making the announcements will be last year’s supporting actor Emmy winners, Liza Colón-Zayas of “The Bear” and Jeff Hiller of “Somebody Somewhere.” The announcements will be livestreamed on the TV Academy’s website and YouTube Channel, and on Facebook, TikTok and Instagram.