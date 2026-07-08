AV’s H -Town Headlines

ICE agent shoots and kills man during traffic stop, claims he tried to run over officer

Houston lawyer charged with murder for shooting roommate, claims self-defense

Human bones discovered in vacant North Houston field, police investigating

Source: General / Radio One

ICE Agent Shoots, Kills Man In Houston

(Houston, TX) — Federal authorities are investigating after an ICE agent shot and killed a man in Houston Tuesday. According to multiple reports, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo was shot during a traffic stop after the agency claimed he attempted to run over an ICE officer. Araujo was taken to a hospital where he died. The agency says Araujo was an illegal alien from Mexico.

Houston Criminal Defense Lawyer Charged With Murder

(Houston, TX) — Houston criminal defense lawyer Michael Stuart Driver faces a murder charge for a fatal shooting late last month. Police responded on June 27th to the shooting at a home on Vassar Street. Driver reportedly told them he had shot Jesse Reyes during a fight. Reyes is identified as Driver’s roommate and bodyguard, and Driver said they were best friends. Driver is reportedly claiming he shot Reyes in self-defense.

Human Bones Found In Vacant Lot In North Houston

(Houston, TX) — Police are investigating after human bones were found in a vacant field in north Houston on Monday afternoon. Officers responded around 4:30 p.m. to the discovery on Greens Road near Hardy Street. Homicide detectives and forensic investigators confirmed that the skeletal remains were human. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences is studying the remains and trying to identify the deceased person. Anybody with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

Montgomery County Deputy Erica Serrato Laid To Rest

(The Woodlands, TX) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is remembering Deputy Erica Serrato, who recently died in the line of duty. There was a procession and funeral on Tuesday for Serrato, who was killed last week when a truck hit her as she worked the scene of an accident on I-45 near The Woodlands. Tuesday’s procession ended at the Woodlands Church. Serrato joined sheriff’s office at age 18 as a jailer, and became a deputy in February of this year. Her 25th birthday would have been this Saturday.

New Parking Garage Planned Next To Daikin Park, Home Of Astros

(Houston, TX) — A new parking garage is on the drawing board for Congress Street next to Daikin Park, home of the Houston Astros. Dugout Properties LP, which has the same Crawford Street address as Daikin Park, recently bought the Congress Street lot, which is reportedly valued at more than four million dollars. The site is the home of the Salvation Army’s Center of Hope, a homeless shelter. The Salvation Army has owned the property since 1988. The Astros have leased the building on the lot to the Salvation Army until September.

Astros Take Down Nationals

(Washington, D.C.) — The Astros took down the Nationals 6-3 from DC. Nick Allen drove-in three runs to lead the offense. Christian Vazquez tallied a pair of RBIs while Steven Okert earned the win in relief. Houston has won three of its last four games. Andrew Alvarez gave up five runs on four hits over five-plus innings for Washington, which has dropped three-of-four.