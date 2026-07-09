AV’s H -Town Headlines

Houston drug traffickers jailed for smuggling liquid meth in water bottles

Mexican president threatens legal action over fatal ICE shooting of citizen

Saharan dust plume reduces rain chances but has little impact on air quality

Source: kate_sept2004 / Getty

Bottled-Water Meth Ring Exposes Houston Lab

(Houston, TX) — A trafficker is heading to federal prison for over 24-years after agents exposed a Houston drug ring accused of smuggling liquid meth disguised as bottled water. Perry Willis of Natchitoches [[ NACK-uh-tish ]] was sentenced following a multi-agency crackdown on an 11-person ring running between Houston and Louisiana. Investigators say the network unraveled after a high-speed police chase and crash near the Louisiana border. Search warrants later led agents to a Houston conversion lab, where they seized nearly 500-pounds of liquid meth hidden inside water bottles. Ten other suspects await trial.

Mayor Whitmire Says Houston Lacks Authority To Investigate Fatal ICE Shooting

(Houston, TX) — Houston Mayor John Whitmire says the city lacks the authority to investigate Tuesday’s deadly shooting by an ICE agent. Whitmire points out that the Houston Police Department wasn’t involved in the shooting and the city has no jurisdiction over federal operations. ICE agents tried to arrest a Mexican national named Lorenzo Araujo on Canal Street near Wayside. ICE claims that Araujo drove away from the attempted traffic stop, rammed an ICE vehicle and tried to run over an agent, who shot him.

Mexican President Threatens Legal Action Against USA After Fatal ICE Shooting In Houston

(Houston, TX) — Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum says her country plans to take legal action against the United States after an ICE agent shot and killed a man on Tuesday in Houston. Lorenzo Araujo’s relatives say he was a Mexican citizen who had been in Houston for more than 30 years. ICE says he was in the country illegally. Sheinbaum said on Wednesday that the “mistreatment” of “our fellow citizens” in the United States can’t be allowed.

Man Accused Of Making Terroristic Threats At Apartment Complex In Heights

(Houston, TX) — A Houston man is in custody and accused of threatening to burn down an apartment building in the Heights. Police responded around 1 p.m. Tuesday to a call about an armed man at the Revl Heights Apartments on Usener Street near White Oak Drive. Officers say a standoff resulted with an armed tenant named Kenneth Easton. The standoff was resolved around 9 p.m., when police arrested Easton on charges of making terroristic threats.

Saharan Dust Arrives In Houston Area Today

(Houston, TX) — Saharan dust is making its way into the skies over Houston today, reducing rain chances to about 20 percent. The Saharan plume may make the sky look a bit hazy and gray, but it’s expected to have little effect on air quality. The dust from the North African desert tends to interfere with the formation of Atlantic hurricanes. Today’s temps are forecast to be in the mid to uppers 90s.

Convicted sex offender gets 15 years for possessing nearly 10,000 sexually explicit videos and images of children

A 71-year-old Bacliff man has been sentenced to federal prison for possession of child sexual abuse material for the second time. Wesley Joseph Slanina pleaded guilty and will serve 186 months in federal prison, followed by 10 years of supervised release. He was found to possess over 7,000 images and had a previous conviction for similar offenses. Slanina was also ordered to pay restitution to the victims and re-register as a sex offender. The investigation began in 2019 when law enforcement discovered him sharing illegal material online, leading to a search warrant and seizure of electronic devices.

Houston ISD to implement new rules for athletic events

Starting Aug. 1, new rules will be in place for minors attending UIL athletic events at Houston ISD district facilities. Most minors must be accompanied by an adult, but HISD high school students and competing student-athletes only need to show a school ID. Non-HISD students must also show a school ID and be accompanied by an adult. The district’s decision to exempt certain students has received mixed reactions, with concerns about enforcement of the policy. Security experts recommend the policy to enhance student safety at

events.