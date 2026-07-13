Who Needs A $22 Cocktail? Four Tips To Turn Your Backyard Into The Ultimate Summer Hangout

Source: svetikd / Getty Honey, it’s giving high-end lounge vibes right in your own backyard. Grab your list, and let’s get into the move for this summer. Y’all, we already know that a night out can easily run you over $100 these days, and honestly? Staying in is the new going out. There is a whole movement toward intentional, home-based gatherings that are all about fosterin’ deeper connections without the crazy bar tab. Amber Mayfield Hewett, the genius behind To Be Hosted, just dropped her book “Your Turn to Host” and it is a total game-changer. It’s not about being perfect; it’s about the “Anatomy of a Good Shindig.” We’re going back to our roots, and I’m here for it! RELATED CONTENT: Sip Into Summer — 29 Cocktails Perfect For Cookouts, Pool Days & Patio Vibes Source: NataliaAlkema / Getty

1. The Sips If you want to elevate your beverage game, the Bartesian Professional is 100% the move. It’s basically like having a personal mixologist on your counter. You just pop in a capsule—made with real juices and bitters, mind you—push a button, and boom: bar-quality cocktails. And because inclusivity is the vibe, you can serve up sophisticated mocktails from brands like Trip and Nowadays so every single guest feels considered. It’s giving curated craft experience, and your friends will be obsessed.

2. The Setup Transitioning the party from the kitchen to the patio shouldn’t be a stressor. The secret? Durable but cute solutions. I’m talking shatterproof melamine tableware and acrylic glassware that look chic but won’t break if things get a little rowdy by the pool. For a practical centerpiece, go for a large-scale beverage dispenser filled with fruit-infused water or iced tea. It’s self-service and looks gorgeous. Like Amber says, logistical details like designated trays to streamline the food transport will give you all the hosting confidence you need.

3. The Comforts Finally, let’s talk about keeping the atmosphere right. Your guests will thank you for considering the elements inside and outside your home. Battery-operated rotating fans are a total life-saver for keeping insects away from the food without using gross chemical sprays. Scatter some citronella candles and use area-wide mosquito repellers to keep the vibes pest-free. And once the sun goes down and the temperature drops? Have a basket of washable, lightweight throw blankets ready to go. It’s that final touch of hospitality that keeps the focus on the conversation and the connection all night long.