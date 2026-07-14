AV’s R And B Minute On RiRi, Slick Rick And More

Source: DISCIULLO/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Rihanna Admits She’s Rusty After Joining Jay-Z On Stage

Rihanna is admitting that she’s “rusty” after joining Jay-Z on stage over the weekend at his Yankee Stadium residency. The rapper performed three separate shows to celebrate the anniversaries of his albums “Reasonable Doubt” and “The Blueprint,” and brought out several celebrity guests, including Riri. The singer performed “Run This Town” and “B Better Have My Money” on the third night. After her performance, she told the crowd “ya’ll know I’m rusty right? It’s been a while.” Aside from Rihanna, other guests included Beyonce and their daughter Blue Ivy.

Jay-Z Apologizes to Fans for Concert Delay After Security Breach

Jay-Z is apologizing to fans after a security breach delayed his concert for hours. The show at Yankee Stadium was supposed to start at eight o’clock on Sunday night but it actually began a little after midnight. On stage, Jay-Z apologized for the inconvenience and said entrances were shut down because non-ticket holders rushed the doors trying to get in. Concert organizer Live Nation and the NYPD said there were no reported injuries or arrests made in connection with the security breach. Sunday’s show was the final night of a hometown series celebrating the 30th anniversary of Jay-Z’s debut album “Reasonable Doubt”.

Slick Rick, Ghostface Killah & De La Soul To Perform At 2026 ESPYS

Undated) — Three legendary rap acts will take the stage during the 2026 Espy Awards this week. ESPN announced that Slick Rick, De La Soul, and Wu-Tang Clan’s Ghostface Killah are set to perform at the ESPYs. In addition, the Savannah Bananas, an eccentric baseball league based in Georgia, will also put on a memorable musical performance. ESPN’s annual sports awards show is happening this Wednesday night, and is hosted by “Saturday Night Live” star Marcello Hernández. The ESPYs will air live on ABC from the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Make First Appearance Since Getting Married

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stepped out for the first time as husband and wife to celebrate another couple’s special day. One week after the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said “I do” in their own fairytale ceremony, the newlyweds watched Kelce’s fellow NFL star JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrate his own love story at his wedding to Laura Kruk. The pair were photographed attending the nuptials in Southern California on July 10th, Kelce in a suit and tie and Swift in a strapless pink and red floral brocade gown from Markanian, both wearing sunglasses to combat the bright day. The appearance also caught the couple each wearing a special new accessory, their brand new wedding bands.