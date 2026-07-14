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Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair Dies at 89

Published on July 14, 2026
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The Houston Texans organization is mourning the loss of co-founder and Senior Chair Janice S. McNair, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 89. The team announced that McNair died peacefully with her family by her side.

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McNair played a pivotal role in bringing NFL football back to Houston alongside her late husband, Bob McNair. The couple was awarded the league’s 32nd franchise in 1999 after the Houston Oilers relocated to Tennessee, with the Texans beginning play in 2002. Following Bob McNair’s death in 2018, Janice became the franchise’s principal owner before transferring ownership to her son, Cal McNair, in 2024.

In a statement released by the team, Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair honored his mother’s legacy.

“Mom was exceptional. She exuded kindness, radiated joy, had an endless amount of hope and love, and lived an incredible life centered around faith, family, philanthropy and football.”

Beyond her impact on the football field, McNair was widely recognized for her commitment to philanthropy. Through the Robert and Janice McNair Foundation and the Houston Texans Foundation, the McNair family contributed more than $500 million to charitable causes, with a strong focus on education, youth development, medical research, and community outreach throughout the Houston area.

Her contributions to the franchise were formally recognized in 2025 when she became the fourth member inducted into the Texans Ring of Honor, joining her late husband Bob McNair, Andre Johnson, and J.J. Watt.

McNair is survived by her four children, 16 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind a lasting legacy not only as one of the architects of professional football’s return to Houston, but also as a philanthropist whose generosity helped shape countless lives across the city.

Houston Texans Co-Founder Janice McNair Dies at 89 was originally published on theboxhouston.com

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