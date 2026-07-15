AV’s H -Town Headlines

Willowbrook Mall enforces temporary curfew for under-18s due to potential disruptive teen gatherings.

HPD chief asks Texas Rangers to investigate fatal shooting of Mexican immigrant by ICE agent.

Man indicted for kidnapping of missing Baytown woman, already charged with another murder.

Source: Roberto Machado Noa / Getty

Temporary Youth Curfew At Willowbrook Mall On Saturday

(Houston, TX) — The Willowbrook Mall is once again implementing a temporary youth curfew on Saturday. Anybody under 18 will be required to be accompanied by an adult to enter or stay in the mall after 3 p.m. Mall management says recent social media traffic suggests the possibility of disruptive, unsupervised gatherings of teens this weekend. They say the curfew is being put in place for safety’s sake. Willowbrook Mall enacted the same youth curfew in May for the same reason.

HPD Chief Asks Texas Rangers To Investigate Fatal ICE Shooting In Houston

(Houston, TX) — HPD Chief J. Noe Diaz is asking the Texas Rangers to investigate the fatal shooting of a Mexican illegal immigrant by an ICE agent in Houston. Diaz’s request comes after the Texas Rangers said they weren’t investigating last week’s shooting of Lorenzo Salgado Araujo. The Rangers were replying to a letter from more than a dozen Houston-area state lawmakers urging them to investigate the shooting. In their response, the Rangers said no federal agency or official had called upon them to conduct an investigation.

Suspect Indicted For Kidnapping Missing Baytown Woman

(Baytown, TX) — A man suspected in the disappearance of a Baytown woman is now under indictment for kidnapping her. A Harris County grand jury indicted Quan Flowers on Tuesday for aggravated kidnapping. Flowers is accused of abducting Kalie Goodwin at gunpoint in 2024. Flowers was already behind bars and charged with the murder of Megan Rouse just over two years ago. Flowers reportedly picked Goodwin up at an apartment complex and took her to his home in April 2024 and she hasn’t been seen since.

Potential For Life-Threatening Flooding Across Texas

(Austin, TX) — Flood Watches are in place through Thursday across central and southwestern Texas. The National Weather Service warns of the potential for life-threatening flooding as days of storms are forecast to dump heavy rain over parts of the Gulf Coast and Texas through Friday. Storms are poised to dump five to eight inches of rain across West and Southwest Texas, including the Hill Country. Ahead of the storms, Governor Greg Abbott has activated the National Guard and other state resources to deploy as needed.

Lawsuit Targets So-Called Ghost Jobs

(Austin, TX) — The state of Texas is suing the social media site LinkedIn. AG Ken Paxton says they’re profiting from fake or misleading job opportunities. It’s something that’s commonly called “ghost jobs.” And the suit points to studies that estimate they account for between one-fifth and one-third of the online listings. LinkedIn markets a paid Premium subscription to get access to job listings. The AG wants access to the verification practice for what employers are posting.

Key Testimony Could Be Excluded

(Del Rio, TX) — The top cop in charge of the response to the Uvalde school shooting in Texas is in court. Former Chief Pete Arredondo faces ten counts of child endangerment. A judge will decide whether Border Patrol agents can be compelled to testify. A specialized team took down the gunman inside of Robb Elementary School shooting. The trial is scheduled for next year.