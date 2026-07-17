Source: Keyaira Kelly / Keyaira Kelly and Danielle James

Complex’s Family Style Food Festival hit New York during Jay-Z’s Yankee stadium residency takeover weekend. More than 30 restaurants and activations, including a Haagen-Dazs ice cream lounge and squid ink bao buns served up at the Adidas booth, drew thousands to Pier 36 on the lower East side of Manhattan on July 11. The festival returned to NYC after last year’s inaugural debut. Stars were in attendance, including basketball legend Dwyane Wade and his wife, actress Gabrielle Union, and performances from Philly’s own Tierra Whack.

HB was on the scene to try out the smorgasburg of tasty offerings, including wings from Miss Lily’s, a Jamaican food staple in the East Village. We hung out in the VIP section where an open-bar kept us hydrated (wink wink) and the Juices For Life table kept us healthy. Juices For Life was founded by The Lox members Jadakiss and Styles P in an effort to bring affordable, fresh food to underserved communities. We grabbed some flaky, organic Jamaican patties from Big Chune Patty Shop & Bakery, founded by NY chef and artist, Nathanael Cox. We ate our patties with an ice-cold side of Cutwater, the mixed-drink brand had crafted cocktails available at their booth along with “Family Style” festival exclusive merch. We also stopped by Black-owned, Flatbush vegan hotspot Aunts et Uncles who collaborated with New York designer Jae Tibs on merch.

To cool down, HB lounged at the Haagen-Dazs lounge to snap photos at the photo booth and enjoy our favorite flavors of complimentary ice cream flavors including Strawberry and Dulce De Leche Mini Cups, Vanilla Milk Chocolate Almond Mini Bards, and Cherry Dark Chocolate Bars. To sweeten up the moment, HB dapped up different flavors of tens around the event who showed up in their best street style. Check it out below:

HB On The Scene: Dappin' Up 10s At Complex's 'Family Style' was originally published on hellobeautiful.com