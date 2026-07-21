AV’s R And B Minute On MJ, Beyonce And More

Source: Beyonce / Beyonce.com

Michael Jackson Blocks Beyoncé From Charting A New No. 1 Hit

Beyoncé’s previously unreleased track “Morning Dew (Donk)” debuts at No. 2 on Billboard’s R&B Streaming Songs chart, narrowly missing the top spot held by Michael Jackson’s “Billie Jean.” The song, set to appear on the twentieth anniversary edition of her album B’Day, marks another success for the superstar, entering eight Billboard charts and achieving top 10 rankings on five lists. Despite missing the No. 1 spot on the R&B Streaming Songs chart, Beyoncé’s track has garnered significant success, with over 60% of her placements on the chart reaching the top tier. Additionally, “Morning Dew (Donk)” makes an impressive debut on other Billboard charts, including the Hot 100 and Streaming Songs chart, showcasing the enduring popularity of Beyoncé’s music.

Cardi B Spotted With Nigerian Soccer Star Maduka Okoye Again in Venice

Cardi B and Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye were spotted sitting together in Venice, Italy, sparking dating rumors once again. The duo appeared relaxed and comfortable in each other’s company as they enjoyed dinner and watched a fireworks display at a hotel. This comes after they were seen together at the Paris Fashion Week, where Okoye helped Cardi B into her seat, fueling speculation about their relationship. As of now, neither Cardi B nor Okoye has addressed the rumors surrounding their alleged romance. Cardi B recently set a Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour in collaboration with Walmart for her new album release.