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Martell Mixes It Up At Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 In The Big Easy

The Big Easy is practically a sauna in July, but that didn’t keep Martell from keeping the vibes extra cool during the famed Tales of the Cocktail convention.

Published on July 24, 2026
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A group of people riding in a blue Martell convertible car, with Martell branding visible on the vehicle.
Source: Martell / Martell

The Big Easy is practically a sauna in July. But that didn’t keep Martell from keeping the vibes extra cool during the famed Tales of the Cocktail convention, with New Orleans serving as the perfect backdrop to enjoy the spirits.

On Monday (July 20), Martell (the oldest of the “big four” cognac houses that include Hennessy, Rémy Martin and Courvoisier), held a private, invite-only activation that served as its latest stop in a year-long endeavor to highlight the merits of Cognac. Already having held events in New York City, Houston, Atlanta and Chicago, the latest Make it with Martell was worthy of the rich cultural heritage of New Orleans—noteworthy as a birthplace of cognac cocktails.

A blue police car with "MARLII" written on the side is parked on the street, with a person walking in the background and train cars on the tracks behind them.
Source: aqua / CassiusLife

The NOLA edition also upped the ante by featuring the Cadillac Chronicles, the brainchild of Brian Freeman, who takes rides through the streets of Atlanta with an assortment of cherished acts like the Isley Brothers and Case, to Digable Planets and Big Daddy Kane. Despite having a knack for going viral online, the ever-humble Freeman himself was on hand to witness guests enjoy his specially curated soundtrack that featured Hip-Hop, Soul, Jazz, and Afrobeat music. A 1974 Cadillac Eldorado wrapped in Martell branding was also part of the afternoon’s décor.

Martell also brought along celebrity bartenders, including mixologists like Atlanta’s Thandi Walton and New York City’s Marcio Ramon. We tried their signature drinks; the Foreign Affair (Martell Blue Swift, Italicus, grapefruit syrup, lemon and Mumm Napa) and the Burner Jam (Martell VS Cognac, red wine syrup, agave, lime, lemon and apricot jam), respectively, and needless to say, they were elite.

A person in a colorful outfit sitting at a bar, with shelves of wine glasses and bottles behind them.
Source: aqua / CassiusLife

But beyond getting your lips on the spirits, history and community were also important. On hand was Martell’s US Ambassador Jasmin Goldstein, who led guest interaction along with award-winning bartender and global partner Rémy Savage (yes, that’s his real name), who demonstrated how Martell’s signature sediment-free distillation inevitably helps create the versatile cognac, demonstrated in the aforementioned Martell VS and Blue Swift spirits.  

Cocktails in a French-flavored city with a French cognac heritage were ideal. By the looks of the great vibes and smiles of the discerning guests, the assignment was understood resoundingly and refreshingly completed.

Martell Mixes It Up At Tales Of The Cocktail 2026 In The Big Easy was originally published on cassiuslife.com

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