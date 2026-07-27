AV’s H -Town Headlines

Source: General / General

Teen Killed In Houston Shooting

(Houston, TX) — A teenager and her older brother are dead after a shooting in Harris County. It happened yesterday morning in Houston on West Canino Road. The sheriff’s office says Angel Javier Rodriguez shot his 17-year-old ex-girlfriend and her 29-year-old brother. Rodriguez fled the scene and was arrested in Humble. The 19-year-old is charged with capital murder.

Deadly Shooting In Harris County

(Houston, TX) — A man is dead after a domestic shooting in Harris County. The sheriff’s office released details yesterday on Saturday’s shooting on Duran Canyon Lane. The man had gone there to check on his sister after she got into a fight with her child’s father, and the child’s father allegedly shot him. The victim died at the scene. He has not been identified, and no arrest has been announced.

Abandoned School Catches Fire

(Houston, TX) — An investigation is underway after an abandoned school caught fire in Houston. The two-alarm fire started Saturday night on Center Street at the old Harper School. A firefighter suffered an ankle injury. There’s no word on how the fire started, but Mayor John Whitmire tells Fox 26 it may have been an electrical issue.

Teacher Accused Of Having Sex With Student

(Houston, TX) — A Houston Independent School District teacher is accused of having sex with a student. High School for Law and Justice teacher Jesse David Sifuentes allegedly had sex with an 18-year-old female student. The girl claims the relationship took place in 2024 and lasted three months. The 40-year-old Sifuentes is charged with improper relationship with a student. The HISD says he was removed from the classroom in April when officials learned of the allegations.

Texans’ Stroud Attends Back To School Event

(Houston, TX) — With some new supplies and advice from C.J. Stroud, kids in Houston could be ready to go back to school. The Houston Texans’ quarterback attended the second annual Back to School Backpack Blitz yesterday at the team’s YMCA in South Side. Kids got haircuts, food, played games and picked up supplies for the classroom. Stroud told kids they should not be scared to fail because on the other side of fear is success.

White Sox Demolish Astros

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox dominated the Houston Astros, 12-3, to salvage their series finale in Chicago yesterday. Chicago’s Munetaka Murakami led the way with two home runs and six runs batted in. Chicago snapped its two-game skid. Houston had won five in a row.