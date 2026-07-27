White Sox dominate Astros 12-3 to end 2-game skid

NFL schedules Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta for Feb 13, 2028

49ers coach Shanahan seriously injured in car crash, out for start of camp

Source: N/A / n/a

White Sox Demolish Astros

(Chicago, IL) — The White Sox dominated the Houston Astros, 12-3, to salvage their series finale in Chicago yesterday. Chicago’s Munetaka Murakami led the way with two home runs and six runs batted in. Chicago snapped its two-game skid. Houston had won five in a row.

NFL Sets Date For Super Bowl LXII

(Undated) — A date has been set for Super Bowl 62 in Atlanta. The NFL has announced the game will be played February 13th, 2028 at Mercedes Benz Stadium. The date of the championship game had been left off the calendar, fueling speculation that the league may go to an 18-game regular season as early as the 2027 season.

Browns WR Jeudy Disputes Viral Video

(Undated) — One member of the Browns’ receiving corps hopes to clarify a narrative. Wideout Jerry Jeudy posted to social media on Sunday in response to a viral video in which he appears to name his preference of the team’s starting quarterback. In the video Jeudy flashes four fingers on a livestream, which was taken as a reference to Deshaun Watson who wears number four, but the video appears to have been edited. Jeudy said he doesn’t speak on decisions that aren’t his to make and that he supports his teammates.

49ers Coach Kyle Shanahan Injured In Car Crash

(San Francisco, CA) — San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan was seriously injured in a car crash. ESPN reports Shanahan broke his nose, three ribs, his hand, needed over 40 stitches in his face and suffered a severe concussion in the wreck last week. The incident reportedly happened on July 14th when the coach’s vehicle collided with another SUV near his home in northern California. The 49ers said Saturday that Shanahan will participate in team activities on a limited basis as the start of training camp while he recovers. The team said Assistant Head Coach Chris Foerster along with team coordinators will handle head coach responsibilities for now.

Tony Romo Arrested After Golf Tournament

(West Bend, WI) — Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Tony Romo has been arrested in Wisconsin for allegedly driving drunk. An arrest report shows that the four-time Pro Bowler was pulled over on the interstate north of Milwaukee and failed a field sobriety test. Romo is part of CBS’ lead NFL broadcast team. The 46-year-old grew up in Wisconsin and was there competing in the Wisconsin State Amateur Golf Championship.

Former NE Patriots Player Dead From Suicide

(Undated) — Former NFL guard Jordan Devey’s family said he has died by suicide. Linsey Devey announced her husband’s death on social media Friday, saying it would have been their 15th wedding anniversary. She also provided a link to a GoFundMe which said he took his own life. Devey played for the New England Patriots when they won the Super Bowl in 2014. He was 38.

First Kenyan Born NFL Player Deported

(Undated) — The first Kenyan to play in the NFL has been deported by ICE. The agency said in a statement Saturday that 37-year-old Daniel Ogama Adongo was removed from the country last month. ICE says he overstayed his visa in 2016, which is the year after his NFL career ended. ICE also says Adongo has been arrested multiple times by Indiana law enforcement over the past nine years. Adongo was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2013.

Ex-President Obama Surprises WNBA All-Stars At Practice

(Chicago, IL) WNBA players and coaches had a special visitor during Friday practice at the Obama Presidential Center. Former President Barack Obama stopped by to greet each of the All-Stars, while congratulating the league on its continued growth. He added that he could not be a bigger fan of the WNBA.

Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Today In Cooperstown

(Cooperstown, NY) — Carlos Beltrán, Andruw Jones and Jeff Kent have been inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame. Other Hall of Famers filled the stage to celebrate the new inductees. Beltrán and Jones are only the the third and fourth center fielders elected by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America in nearly 50 years. Meanwhile, Kent is the first second baseman to join the Hall since Craig Biggio in 2015.