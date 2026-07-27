Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

AV’s R And B Minute On Chris Brown, Diddy And More

Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to fighting at a nightclub in London, England

Published on July 27, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean Diddy Combs
Source: @diddy / Instagram

D4vd Trial: Rivas Hernandez Pregnant, Had Abortion At 13

(Los Angeles, CA)  —  New allegations are coming out as the murder trial against singer D4vd [[ David ]] continues.  Prosecutors presented testimony on Friday, the fourth day of the trial, alleging the singer, whose real name is David Burke, had explicit images and messages involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez before her death.  Text messages presented in court allegedly show Rivas Hernandez became pregnant at age 13 and underwent an abortion.  Prosecutors say Rivas Hernandez told Burke in a text that the pregnancy was his after he asked.  Burke is accused of murdering Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were later discovered in the trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer.

Diddy Gets Into Prison Fight

(Fort Dix, NJ)  —  Reports say Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in a fight in prison at Fort Dix in New Jersey.  It happened when another inmate made a remark to Combs, which instigated the fight.   He was then sent to solitary confinement.  Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for transporting prostitutes.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Affray For Incident In London

London)  —  Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to fighting at a nightclub in London, England.  The BBC reports Brown entered the plea in court on Friday.  The incident happened at a club in the Mayfair area of the city in 2023.  The R-and-B singer was also joined by co-defendant rapper Hoody Baby, who also pled guilty.  Both were set to face trial for assault and grievous bodily harm charges, but they ended up being dropped.  Sentencing is set for October 26th.

Related Tags

Brown Chris Brown David London New Jersey Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a white shirt with navy blue accents, standing in a park setting with people in the background.
Local  |  Kandi Eastman

Late-Night Line Dance Wednesdays at The Original Red Rooster

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Promotional poster for the BIG3 basketball league, featuring players in action poses and text announcing "Tickets on Sale Now" for upcoming games at Toyota Center in Houston.
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Enter to Win Family-4-Pack of Tickets to BIG3 at Toyota Center

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close