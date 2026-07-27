AV’s R And B Minute On Chris Brown, Diddy And More

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D4vd Trial: Rivas Hernandez Pregnant, Had Abortion At 13

(Los Angeles, CA) — New allegations are coming out as the murder trial against singer D4vd [[ David ]] continues. Prosecutors presented testimony on Friday, the fourth day of the trial, alleging the singer, whose real name is David Burke, had explicit images and messages involving 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez before her death. Text messages presented in court allegedly show Rivas Hernandez became pregnant at age 13 and underwent an abortion. Prosecutors say Rivas Hernandez told Burke in a text that the pregnancy was his after he asked. Burke is accused of murdering Hernandez, whose dismembered remains were later discovered in the trunk of a Tesla owned by the singer.

Diddy Gets Into Prison Fight

(Fort Dix, NJ) — Reports say Sean “Diddy” Combs was involved in a fight in prison at Fort Dix in New Jersey. It happened when another inmate made a remark to Combs, which instigated the fight. He was then sent to solitary confinement. Combs is serving a 50-month sentence for transporting prostitutes.

Chris Brown Pleads Guilty To Affray For Incident In London

London) — Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to fighting at a nightclub in London, England. The BBC reports Brown entered the plea in court on Friday. The incident happened at a club in the Mayfair area of the city in 2023. The R-and-B singer was also joined by co-defendant rapper Hoody Baby, who also pled guilty. Both were set to face trial for assault and grievous bodily harm charges, but they ended up being dropped. Sentencing is set for October 26th.