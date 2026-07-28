Listen Live
Close
Madd Hatta's Daily Dilemma

DAILY DILEMMA: SPANK OR SPARE THE ROD?

Marlon Wayans said don't spank. Marquette Burton clapped back. Majic 102.1's Daily Dilemma lit up the lines — & Houston came LOUD with the real talk on discipline vs. abuse.

Published on July 28, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Madd Hatta Show May 2026 Banner
Source: General / Majic 102.1

Marlon Wayans — comedy royalty — stepped to a radio mic and said parents shouldn’t spank. “It’s your potential best friend,” he offered. “If you’re beating your child, you’re a bad communicator.”

Enter Marquette Burton. Social media commentator. Zero hedging. He fired back HARD, branding Wayans “a failed parent who failed in the most basic of things.” His counter? “Your child is not your best friend. You are their guide, their leader, their rock, their foundation.”

And Houston? Houston picked up the phone.

The lines lit up on the Majic 102.1 Daily Dilemma and the callers came correct. First up, a 56-year-old father of three daughters, military-raised, no-nonsense. He drew the line clean and clear: “Spanking is not hurting your children. Beating your kids is something different.” He raised three girls. One 38, two teens and swears every kid is wired different. “All kids are not the same. All parents are not the same. Spanking them, there’s nothing wrong with that. But beating them is a whole different thing.”

Then came the second voice — passionate, purposeful. His mission? Raise a grown-up who can stand on their own. “I’m not raising a friend. I’m raising a productive citizen.” His logic hit home: “They need to understand there are consequences behind their actions. I’d rather be the one to do the consequences than somebody who don’t love them.”

The numbers, they tell a story too. Prevent Child Abuse America (2020) found 87% of U.S. adults were spanked as children. Finkelhor and crew (2014) clocked 49% of kids ages 0–9 spanked in that year. And down here? The South leads the nation at 59% for the little ones ages 0–9.

The old-school line still echoes: discipline builds a citizen. The research keeps raising the caution flag. Two truths and one loud debate.

So Houston, where you stand? Spank or spare the rod? Slide in the comments & let’s talk.

THE DAILY DILEMMA never sleeps. Tap in weekdays from 2pm – 7pm on Majic 102.1.

More from Majic 102.1

One Music Festival logo with text "ONE Music Fest" and list of performers including DJ Richley, Cedric the Entertainer, Seth Avett, Erica Campbell, and Pastor Mike Jr.

Trending
Kicks and Computers Back to School Giveaway. Text: "KICKS AND COMPUTERS BACK TO SCHOOL GIVEAWAY. REGISTER TODAY WWW.MOSTYNLAW.COM/BTS
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Amber Cares: Kicks And Computers Back To School Giveaway

Comments
A smiling woman with braided hair wearing a white shirt with navy blue accents, standing in a park setting with people in the background.
Local  |  Kandi Eastman

Late-Night Line Dance Wednesdays at The Original Red Rooster

Comments
Entertainment  |  wacostaione

The R&B Tour Flyaway Sweepstakes

Comments
Promotional poster for the BIG3 basketball league, featuring players in action poses and text announcing "Tickets on Sale Now" for upcoming games at Toyota Center in Houston.
Contests  |  myhoustonmajic Staff

Enter to Win Family-4-Pack of Tickets to BIG3 at Toyota Center

Comments
51 Items
Beauty  |  Hello Beautiful Staff

The Hairstylists, Braiders & Wig Slayers Redefining Black Hair

Comments

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close