DAILY DILEMMA: SPANK OR SPARE THE ROD?

Source: General / Majic 102.1

Marlon Wayans — comedy royalty — stepped to a radio mic and said parents shouldn’t spank. “It’s your potential best friend,” he offered. “If you’re beating your child, you’re a bad communicator.”

Enter Marquette Burton. Social media commentator. Zero hedging. He fired back HARD, branding Wayans “a failed parent who failed in the most basic of things.” His counter? “Your child is not your best friend. You are their guide, their leader, their rock, their foundation.”

And Houston? Houston picked up the phone.

The lines lit up on the Majic 102.1 Daily Dilemma and the callers came correct. First up, a 56-year-old father of three daughters, military-raised, no-nonsense. He drew the line clean and clear: “Spanking is not hurting your children. Beating your kids is something different.” He raised three girls. One 38, two teens and swears every kid is wired different. “All kids are not the same. All parents are not the same. Spanking them, there’s nothing wrong with that. But beating them is a whole different thing.”

Then came the second voice — passionate, purposeful. His mission? Raise a grown-up who can stand on their own. “I’m not raising a friend. I’m raising a productive citizen.” His logic hit home: “They need to understand there are consequences behind their actions. I’d rather be the one to do the consequences than somebody who don’t love them.”

The numbers, they tell a story too. Prevent Child Abuse America (2020) found 87% of U.S. adults were spanked as children. Finkelhor and crew (2014) clocked 49% of kids ages 0–9 spanked in that year. And down here? The South leads the nation at 59% for the little ones ages 0–9.

The old-school line still echoes: discipline builds a citizen. The research keeps raising the caution flag. Two truths and one loud debate.

So Houston, where you stand? Spank or spare the rod? Slide in the comments & let’s talk.

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