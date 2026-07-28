AV’s H -Town Sports Minute: Madden 27 , NBA, And More.

LeBron James, 41, signs 2-year, $8M contract with the 76ers

6 NFL stars, including Allen and Stafford, earn Madden's highest '99' rating

Vikings add 3-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams to their defense

Source: Tim Warner / Getty

76ers Announce LeBron James Signing

(Philadelphia, PA) — The Philadelphia 76ers are welcoming LeBron James with open arms. The team announced his signing today with a social media photo of the 41-year-old’s number-23 jersey in a locker, next to a golden crown in a nod to his “King James” nickname. The 22-time NBA All-Star signed a two-year, eight-million-dollar contract with the Sixers on Sunday after seriously considering retirement.

Allen, Garrett, Stafford Headline Madden’s “99 Club”

(Undated) — Six players will start the season as members of the coveted “99 Club” in the upcoming Madden NFL 27 video game. Quarterbacks Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills and Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams, and reigning NFL sack king Myles Garrett of the Rams headline the group, that also includes Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride, and Seattle Seahawks wideout Jaxson Smith-Njigba. The latest installment of the popular video game franchise will arrive in stores on August 13th.

Vikings Add Jamal Adams

(Undated) — The Vikings are adding a veteran to their defense. Three-time Pro Bowler Jamal Adams has agreed to join Minnesota. The 30-year-old posted on social media “Year 10” with the hash tag “skol” while sitting next to a Vikings logo. Adams has recorded more than 22 sacks and four interceptions across 102 career games. He was drafted by the New York Jets and also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Tennessee Titans, Detroit Lions and Las Vegas Raiders.

Bills Release “Nickel City” Alternate Uniform

(Orchard Park, NY) — The Buffalo Bills are adding a new uniform to their closet this season. The team unveiled its “Nickel City” kit today, featuring a gray jersey and pants with a blue helmet. In describing the new look, the team said its inspired by the Buffalo area’s blue-collar roots and resiliency. There’s no word yet when the new uniforms will make their on-field debut.

Colts QB Cleared After Achilles Recovery

(Indianapolis, IN) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones says he’ll be full-speed when training camp opens this week. Jones told The Pat McAfee Show that he has been cleared for 11-on-11 drills in time for the team’s first practice on Wednesday. The 29-year-old is playing on a two-year, 88-million-dollar contract he signed in the offseason. He was having a breakout campaign last year before suffering a broken fibula and then tearing his Achilles.

Nuggets Match Thunder’s Offer Sheet To Jones

(Denver, CO) — Spencer Jones will stay with the Denver Nuggets after the team matched an offer sheet from the Oklahoma City Thunder. The 25-year-old forward will get 12-million-dollars over the next two years. Jones emerged as a key contributor for Denver last season, averaging more than five points and three rebounds in 64 games last season.

Outgoing Michigan AD To Receive $7M

(Ann Arbor, MI) — Details of outgoing Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel’s buyout are now public. Multiple sources report Manuel will receive 7.1-million-dollars when he steps down on December 31st, in addition to extending his healthcare and retirement benefits. The agreement includes a non-compete clause that prevents him from working for another Big Ten school for two years. Manuel announced that he’ll leave his post after a third-party report on the athletic department’s culture found he failed to act quickly on allegations of employee wrongdoing.