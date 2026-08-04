AV’s H -Town Headlines

HISD schools no longer automatically provide free lunches, families must apply

Deputy's family sues companies over her death in I-45 crash

La Porte man arrested for 2012 murder of 16-month-old child

Source: Sanerica D. / Sanerica D.

ISD Schools Discontinuing Automatic Free Lunches

(Houston, TX) — Starting this school year, 33 Houston ISD schools are no longer participating in a federal program that automatically provides free lunches to all students. Students enrolled at those campuses may still qualify for a free or discounted lunch, but families will need to fill out an application to determine eligibility. There is no deadline to apply. Breakfast is still free for all HISD students, regardless of meal eligibility.

Family Of Montgomery County Deputy Killed In I-45 Crash Files Lawsuit

(Conroe, TX) — The family of a Montgomery County deputy who was killed in an accident is suing a commercial driver and several companies for wrongful death. Deputy Erika Serrato died in late June as she worked a crash scene on I-45. The 24-year-old deputy’s parents are seeking damages for the loss of their daughter, while her estate is seeking damages for the injuries she suffered before her death. The defendants are North Houston Pole Line L.P., Ian Perez, Quanta Services Inc., Quanta Telecommunication Solutions LLC and Element Fleet Corporation.

La Porte Man Arrested In 2012 Cold Case Murder Of Toddler

(La Porte, TX) — A La Porte man is in custody and accused of killing a 16-month-old child in 2012. La Porte police arrested Eric Johnson for the 2012 murder of Shawn McCloskey. Johnson was the boyfriend of Shawn’s mother, who found the child unresponsive the morning after Johnson had cared for him overnight. The toddler was pronounced dead of blunt force injuries at a local hospital. Police considered Johnson the primary suspect, but didn’t have enough evidence to press charges. A reexamination of the case in May turned up new information.

Cornyn, Tillis Announce Support For Blanche

(Washington, DC) — U.S. Senator John Cornyn and another Senate holdout now say they will vote to confirm Todd Blanche as the next Attorney General. The Texas Republican and North Carolina’s Thom Tillis say the Justice Department has issued a formal order terminating the anti-weaponization fund. The one-point-eight-billion-dollar fund would have been used to compensate January 6th defendants and others who say they were targeted by the Justice Department. The two senators say they look forward to advancing the acting Attorney General’s nomination.

Free Back-To-School Immunization Clinic Today In Sugar Land

(Sugar Land, TX) — State Representative Suleman Lalani is working with the Texas Children’s Hospital to hold a free immunization clinic today for Medicaid-eligible and uninsured children. The clinic is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. at Lalani’s office on Emily Court in Sugar Land. Parents and guardians should bring their children’s immunization records. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged and can be scheduled by calling 832-824-6355. This event is not offering school supplies.

Astros Fall To Blue Jays

(Houston, TX) — The Astros’ six-game winning streak is at an end after Tuesday night’s 3-1 loss to the visiting Toronto Blue Jays. The three-game home series continues this evening. First pitch at Daikin Park is at 7:10 p.m.