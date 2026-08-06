AV Health Moment.

Source: Radio One / Radio One

Want More Litter Pickers? Offer Exercise

A Georgia-led study suggests trash cleanup at local beaches may work better as a workout than a guilt trip. Findings released Monday show people respond better when litter pickup is pitched as exercise, a chance to meet people, or pride in their community. The workout angle resonated most with active adults, while less-active folks preferred the social side. A UGA co-author says shifting the message is the simplest way to get more hands on the ground before litter washes out to sea.

Professor Weighs In On Managing Screen Time For Children

An expert is weighing in on how parents can help manage screentime for their children. Amanda Rumsey, a Clemenson University professor who trains mental health counselors, says it’s not an all or nothing approach and it’s okay in moderation. She advises parents to make sure screen time does not hurt the child’s sleep. She also says make sure there is still time in the day for daily connections between children and adults and daily time for activities that don’t involve screens. Back in May, The Department of Health and Human Services issued an advisory warning about children’s screen time, highlighting its effects on sleep and mental health.

Pediatrician Recommends Easing Into School Sleep Routines

A Florida pediatrician says now is the time to get children and teens back into a regular sleep schedule as school start back across the country. Dr. Luis Ortiz with Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg says a little sleep deprivation now, will make it easier to get to bed earlier next week.