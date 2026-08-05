AV’s R And B Minute On Cardi, Alicia, And More

Alicia Keys, a successful singer-songwriter, signs with CAA talent agency

Cardi B reveals her go-to Chipotle order, including her must-have Tabasco chipotle sauce

Keefe D, accused in Tupac's murder, declines plea deal, claims he's innocent and will face trial

Source: Alicia Keys/Twitter / Alicia Keys/Twitter

Alicia Keys Signs With CAA

CAA has signed award-winning singer-songwriter Alicia Keys, who has been managed by Roc Nation and signed under William Morris Endeavor for the past 14 years. Keys has sold over 65 million records and amassed over 5 billion streams, with four #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. Her Broadway musical, “Hell’s Kitchen,” opened in 2024 to critical acclaim and commercial success, receiving 13 Tony Award nominations and two wins. Keys is currently working on new music and has exciting projects on the horizon, hinting at a potential tour in the future.

Cardi B Reveals Go-To Chipotle Order, Including the Hot Sauce That Is “A Must”

Cardi B has revealed her favorite Chipotle order on Twitter, which includes honey chicken, white rice, tomatoes, queso, cheese, guacamole, sour cream, salsa, and Tabasco chipotle sauce. She also mentioned buying blue Doritos and joked about the Tabasco sauce always being next to the forks. Cardi B is a fan of Chipotle and has a long-standing relationship with the fast-food chain. Additionally, she has been urging fans to stream her new single, ‘Ah Ha,’ in a humorous attempt to buy more Chipotle.

Keefe D Reveals Why He Turned Down Plea Deal Ahead Of 2Pac Murder Trial

Duane Davis, a.k.a “Keefe D,” is opening up about not taking a plea deal ahead of his Tupac murder trial. In an interview with KLAS 8 News Now, Davis said “I didn’t take no plea deal because I didn’t do nothing.” He went on to explain that he’s battled cancer, has had heart issues, and believes he’ll be dead in ten years, adding “why would I want to take a plea deal?” Davis is accused of ordering a hit on Tupac and was charged with murder. He pleaded not guilty and is set to face trial on August 10th in Las Vegas.

Witness list released for Tupac murder trial; Suge Knight expected to testify

Suge Knight is expected to testify in Keefe D’s trial for Tupac Shakur’s 1996 murder in Las Vegas. Knight, the only surviving witness besides Keefe D, was named on the witness list for the trial starting on August 10. Keefe D faces murder and criminal-gang charges for allegedly supplying the gun used in Tupac’s shooting. The case was revived after Keefe D’s interviews and memoir detailed his involvement in the incident. Jury selection aims to separate media coverage from evidence presented in court.