Kandi Crush Battle: Deniece Williams vs. Minnie Riperton

Deniece Williams blended gospel, optimism, and joyful melodies into her soulful performances.

Minnie Riperton's vulnerable, experimental vocals and artistic expression made her music unforgettable.

Their influence can be heard throughout contemporary R&B, as their music has stood the test of time.

Source: Afro Newspaper/Gado / Getty

Some battles aren’t just about picking your favorite songs—they’re about celebrating artists whose voices helped shape music history. This week’s Kandi Crush Battle honors two of the greatest vocalists to ever grace R&B and soul music: Deniece Williams and Minnie Riperton. Long before today’s stars dominated streaming playlists, these women were setting the standard for vocal excellence with timeless performances that continue to influence singers decades later.

Deniece Williams built a career on warmth, elegance, and one of the most recognizable voices in soul music. Her lineup begins with “Do What You Feel,” a feel-good record that showcases her uplifting style before moving into “Cause You Love Me,” a heartfelt ballad filled with emotion and sincerity. The battle concludes with “Free,” perhaps her signature song, which became an international hit thanks to its positive message and unforgettable melody. Even today, “Free” remains a favorite among fans who appreciate classic R&B and timeless songwriting.

Minnie Riperton answers with a catalog that many music lovers consider legendary. “Inside My Love” pushed creative boundaries with its intimate lyrics while demonstrating Riperton’s extraordinary vocal range. “Memory Lane” remains one of the most beautiful songs in soul music, combining nostalgic storytelling with elegant production that continues to resonate with audiences. Finally, there’s “Loving You,” one of the most iconic love songs ever recorded. Instantly recognizable from its breathtaking whistle notes and tender lyrics, the song has introduced countless new listeners to Minnie’s incredible artistry over the years.

Although both singers possessed remarkable voices, they approached music differently. Deniece Williams often blended gospel influences, optimism, and joyful melodies into her performances. Minnie Riperton leaned toward artistic expression, vulnerability, and vocal experimentation that made every performance unforgettable. Together, they demonstrated that technical ability and emotional connection could exist in perfect harmony.

Their influence can still be heard throughout today’s R&B landscape. Many contemporary artists cite these legendary women as inspirations, borrowing elements of their vocal style, songwriting, and fearless artistry. While commercial trends have changed over the decades, the emotional power of their music has remained constant. This Kandi Crush Battle isn’t simply about nostalgia. It’s an opportunity to revisit two catalogs filled with songs that have stood the test of time and continue to inspire listeners across generations. Whether you appreciate Deniece Williams’ uplifting classics or Minnie Riperton’s unforgettable vocal brilliance, there’s no wrong answer.

So who’s taking your vote? Does Deniece Williams’ timeless collection of soulful favorites come out on top, or is Minnie Riperton’s legendary voice simply impossible to beat? The choice is yours.