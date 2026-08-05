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Kandi Eastman

National Oyster Day Is Calling!

Published on August 5, 2026
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Roasted Oysters with Fried Kale and Parmesan
Source: louisianacookin.com / http://www.louisianacookin.com

Seafood lovers…this one is definitely for you. If oysters are your love language, then you might want to clear your schedule because National Oyster Day is being celebrated in a delicious way at Atlantic Ocean Seafood Kitchen here in Houston.

For one day only, guests can enjoy happy hour pricing all day long on several customer favorites. The specials include $1.50 chargrilled oysters, $2 fried oysters, and a $7 oyster po’boy, making it the perfect excuse to gather your friends and indulge in one of Houston’s favorite seafood traditions. The restaurant does note there is a six-piece minimum on oyster orders.

Atlantic Ocean Seafood Kitchen, located at 6011 Washington Avenue, has become a popular destination for fresh seafood, great service and a relaxed atmosphere. Whether you’re already an oyster enthusiast or someone who’s been thinking about trying them for the first time, National Oyster Day provides the perfect opportunity.

Houston’s food scene is one of the most diverse in the country, and seafood continues to be one of the city’s biggest attractions. From Cajun-inspired dishes to Gulf Coast favorites, locals know good seafood when they taste it.

What I love most about food holidays like this is that they give us another reason to support local restaurants while enjoying great company. Sometimes the best memories aren’t made during major holidays—they happen over dinner with family, friends and a plate full of incredible food. So if you’re looking for lunch plans, happy hour or dinner, Atlantic Ocean Seafood Kitchen has already made the decision easy.

Grab your favorite people, reserve your table if you can, and celebrate National Oyster Day the Houston way. And if you stop by…don’t forget to order an extra half dozen. Trust me, somebody at the table is going to ask for one of yours. — Kandi Eastman

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