Texas Tax-Free Weekend: Save on Back-to-School Shopping

Source: General / Radio One

Parents, grandparents, and students, this is your friendly reminder to get those shopping lists ready because one of the biggest money-saving weekends of the year is almost here! Texas Tax-Free Weekend officially begins Friday, August 7, and runs through Sunday, August 9, giving families across the Lone Star State the chance to save on many back-to-school essentials just in time for the new school year.

If you’re like most families, you know that back-to-school shopping can add up in a hurry. New clothes, fresh sneakers, backpacks, notebooks, folders, pencils—the list seems to get longer every year. Whether you’re preparing one child for kindergarten or sending multiple students back to school, every dollar counts. That’s exactly why so many Texans look forward to this weekend each August.

During the three-day tax holiday, shoppers can purchase many qualifying clothing items, shoes, backpacks, and school supplies priced under $100 per item without paying state or local sales tax. While the savings on a single purchase may seem small, they can make a noticeable difference when you’re buying everything your child needs for a successful school year.

One thing to remember is that not everything qualifies. Items like computers, most electronics, jewelry, purses, and many sports equipment purchases are not included in the tax-free holiday. That’s why it’s always a good idea to make a shopping list before you head to the store so you can focus on the items that will help you maximize your savings.

Another reason I love this weekend is because it’s also a chance to support our local businesses. While the big-box stores are always busy, don’t forget about neighborhood clothing shops and locally owned retailers that participate in the tax-free weekend. Shopping local helps strengthen our communities while still allowing you to take advantage of the savings.

Here’s another tip from Miss Kandi: Don’t wait until Sunday afternoon if you can help it. Popular clothing sizes, backpacks, and school supplies tend to sell quickly, especially as families rush to finish their shopping before the weekend ends. Shopping early often means you’ll find the best selection and avoid some of the longest checkout lines.

Back-to-school season is always filled with mixed emotions. For students, it’s the excitement of seeing friends again, meeting new teachers, and starting fresh. For parents, it’s balancing excitement with the reality of another school year filled with schedules, homework, and expenses. Thankfully, Texas Tax-Free Weekend helps take a little of the financial pressure off families during one of the busiest shopping seasons of the year.

So whether you’re shopping for your children, helping a grandchild get ready for the first day of school, or you’re a teacher stocking up on classroom essentials, now is the time to make a plan. Grab your shopping list, compare prices, and get ready to take advantage of the savings beginning Friday.

From all of us here, here’s wishing every student, teacher, and family a safe, successful, and exciting school year. Happy shopping, and enjoy the savings!